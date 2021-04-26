Make cool shit. Get paid.

Job Details

SLTWTR IS SEEKING FULL-TIME, PART-TIME, AND CONTRACT DESIGNER + DEVELOPERS. (INHOUSE OR REMOTE OPPORTUNITIES)

Are you a designer who codes, a developer with a perfectionist design aesthetic, a problem solver with a thirst to build next-level digital experiences.

Design chops.

YOU ARE A DESIGNER.

You produce exquisite layouts for the web. Ability to design in Sketch or right in the browser. You produce visual solutions to content requirements and User Experience challenges.

Coding skills.

YOU ARE A DEVELOPER.

Vanilla Javascript, Vue.js, Shopify Liquid or Twig, LAMP Stack, SCSS. You write using best practices in elegant, commented, object-oriented verses. You eat APIs, but you can cook them too.

Shopify Plus experience a huge plus.

More details on what we are looking for here: http://sltwtr.com/designer-developer