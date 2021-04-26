Product Designer

Job Details

Our team is building a platform that takes the hassle out of ordering team meals and allows for easy menu curation. You will help create Cater2.me’s digital user experience for internal agents, meal vendors, and clients.

We are a small product and engineering team. You should be comfortable and excited about rolling up your sleeves, diving into details, and helping push us forward to delight our users.

Cater2.me is a growing mid-size startup on a mission to make eating at work amazing. We're changing the way employees eat by drawing from a diverse set of local, passionate food providers that are making company meals more exciting inside and outside of the office. We work collaboratively across 11 US markets, from San Francisco and New York to Austin and LA.

Responsibilities:

Translate complex business requirements into user centered design solutions

Conduct UX testing and research to validate designs and understand user needs, uses cases, and pain points

Develop design artifacts such as user persona, journey maps, and information architecture to communicate design rationale

Produce wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to guide interface design

Present your work to peers, leadership, and stakeholders in an ego-free manner

Collaborate with a cross-functional team to iterate on designs

Requirements/Experience:

2 - 4 years of experience as a UI/UX designer.

Bachelor’s degree in design, human-computer interaction, or equivalent professional experience

Attention to detail and possess visual design skills (including layout, grid systems, typography, iconography, and color)

Experience in designing for desktop and mobile web

Experience in managing and working with a design system

Previous experience with end-to-end design of shipped products

Highly proficient with design and prototyping tools (Sketch, Figma, Invision, Framer, etc)

An online portfolio or samples of work demonstrating experience

Nice to have:

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Java Script

Ability to create illustrations/ other graphic elements to enhance user experience

Motion graphic/ animation skills relating to interface design



