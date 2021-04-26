Product Designer
Our team is building a platform that takes the hassle out of ordering team meals and allows for easy menu curation. You will help create Cater2.me’s digital user experience for internal agents, meal vendors, and clients.
We are a small product and engineering team. You should be comfortable and excited about rolling up your sleeves, diving into details, and helping push us forward to delight our users.
Cater2.me is a growing mid-size startup on a mission to make eating at work amazing. We're changing the way employees eat by drawing from a diverse set of local, passionate food providers that are making company meals more exciting inside and outside of the office. We work collaboratively across 11 US markets, from San Francisco and New York to Austin and LA.
Responsibilities:
- Translate complex business requirements into user centered design solutions
- Conduct UX testing and research to validate designs and understand user needs, uses cases, and pain points
- Develop design artifacts such as user persona, journey maps, and information architecture to communicate design rationale
- Produce wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to guide interface design
- Present your work to peers, leadership, and stakeholders in an ego-free manner
- Collaborate with a cross-functional team to iterate on designs
Requirements/Experience:
- 2 - 4 years of experience as a UI/UX designer.
- Bachelor’s degree in design, human-computer interaction, or equivalent professional experience
- Attention to detail and possess visual design skills (including layout, grid systems, typography, iconography, and color)
- Experience in designing for desktop and mobile web
- Experience in managing and working with a design system
- Previous experience with end-to-end design of shipped products
- Highly proficient with design and prototyping tools (Sketch, Figma, Invision, Framer, etc)
- An online portfolio or samples of work demonstrating experience
Nice to have:
- Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Java Script
- Ability to create illustrations/ other graphic elements to enhance user experience
- Motion graphic/ animation skills relating to interface design