Director of Product Design
As a Director of Product Design, you will be a key contributor to the growth, innovation, and continued improvement of Scott's Cheap Flights. You will build and lead our Product Design team, carrying responsibility for the overall look and feel of our digital customer experience, across the website and mobile experiences as well as our deals. You have a multi-faceted experience with experience in UX research, UX/Experience Design, and Visual Interface Design across the web and native mobile platforms. This role will report directly to the Head of Product.
In the short term, you will...
- Work side-by-side with Product and Engineering to design new products and iterate on existing products, delivering best-in-class designs, experiences, user research, testing, and visuals
- Identify, hire, onboard, and mentor an exceptional Product Design team
- Be in constant communication with Scott's Cheap Flights members to intimately understand and translate their wants and needs into meaningful products and experiences
- Build and test prototypes early and often to validate and communicate ideas and gain new insights along the way, translating winning prototypes and validated ideas into successful designs
In the long term, you will...
- Develop and own the design strategy for our native mobile application experience
- Own, iterate on, and enhance our design style guide - evangelizing it throughout the organization
- Own the user journey across all Scott's Cheap Flights touchpoints, including web, mobile, email, social, etc., and ensure they function well on their own, and as a whole
- Implement industry defining design decisions, cutting through the noise and building a memorable and accessible experience
- Create designs that are beautiful, consistent, and pointed to as a great example of a best-in-class digital experience, across the travel industry and beyond.
What you bring to the table
- You have successfully owned end-to-end product design with a major consumer brand on its web or native applications (consumer subscription and agency experience are a plus)
- You have proven experience identifying talent, hiring, and mentoring teams of (visual and experience) designers and researchers at one or more employers
- You have exceptional visual design experience with a keen eye for color, expression, and creativity, supporting a brand through the journey of standardizing their look and feel
- You love testing, are insatiably curious, love gathering feedback to make decisions, and are willing to question your own work and assumptions
- You thrive on outcomes (and metrics) for shipping products
- You are proficient in Figma, Sketch, Invision, Proto.io - any "modern" UI tool; knowledgeable of Storybook.js a plus
- You are in relentless pursuit of the best experience, but understand the tradeoffs between design and cost
- You are an excellent teammate
- You thrive in ambiguity
- You are a clear and concise communicator, both written and verbal
- You have no ego - this is a player/coach position and you will be managing top talent and owning best-in-class design strategy one day and building a flow the next
Why you might love working here:
- 100% remote work environment, so go ahead and bring your dog to work or wear your PJ's to the office
- Open vacation policy, with a 3 week minimum!
- Comprehensive health, vision, and dental insurance
- 401(k) with a 5% match
- Up to 12-weeks of paid family leave
- Meetup meals when you cross paths with a co-worker
- Continuing education & development reimbursement
- Yearly team retreat (Last year we went to Riviera Maya. This year, we had a daily costume contest and went virtual!)
- Challenging problems to solve and an awesome team to collaborate with every single day
We want you to bring your authentic self to work every single day. We accept you for who you are and consider everyone on an equal opportunity basis without regard to ancestry; age; appearance; color; gender identity and/or expression; genetics; family or parental status; marital, civil union, or domestic partnership status; mental, physical, or sensory disability; national, social or ethnic origin; past or present military service; sexual orientation; socioeconomic status; race; religion or belief.
If you require a reasonable accommodation or assistance for any part of the interview and employment process, please contact us at careers@scottscheapflights.com and let us know the nature of your request.