Job Details

As a Director of Product Design, you will be a key contributor to the growth, innovation, and continued improvement of Scott's Cheap Flights. You will build and lead our Product Design team, carrying responsibility for the overall look and feel of our digital customer experience, across the website and mobile experiences as well as our deals. You have a multi-faceted experience with experience in UX research, UX/Experience Design, and Visual Interface Design across the web and native mobile platforms. This role will report directly to the Head of Product.

In the short term, you will...

Work side-by-side with Product and Engineering to design new products and iterate on existing products, delivering best-in-class designs, experiences, user research, testing, and visuals

Identify, hire, onboard, and mentor an exceptional Product Design team

Be in constant communication with Scott's Cheap Flights members to intimately understand and translate their wants and needs into meaningful products and experiences

Build and test prototypes early and often to validate and communicate ideas and gain new insights along the way, translating winning prototypes and validated ideas into successful designs

In the long term, you will...

Develop and own the design strategy for our native mobile application experience

Own, iterate on, and enhance our design style guide - evangelizing it throughout the organization

Own the user journey across all Scott's Cheap Flights touchpoints, including web, mobile, email, social, etc., and ensure they function well on their own, and as a whole

Implement industry defining design decisions, cutting through the noise and building a memorable and accessible experience

Create designs that are beautiful, consistent, and pointed to as a great example of a best-in-class digital experience, across the travel industry and beyond.

What you bring to the table

You have successfully owned end-to-end product design with a major consumer brand on its web or native applications (consumer subscription and agency experience are a plus)

You have proven experience identifying talent, hiring, and mentoring teams of (visual and experience) designers and researchers at one or more employers

You have exceptional visual design experience with a keen eye for color, expression, and creativity, supporting a brand through the journey of standardizing their look and feel

You love testing, are insatiably curious, love gathering feedback to make decisions, and are willing to question your own work and assumptions

You thrive on outcomes (and metrics) for shipping products

You are proficient in Figma, Sketch, Invision, Proto.io - any "modern" UI tool; knowledgeable of Storybook.js a plus

You are in relentless pursuit of the best experience, but understand the tradeoffs between design and cost

You are an excellent teammate

You thrive in ambiguity

You are a clear and concise communicator, both written and verbal

You have no ego - this is a player/coach position and you will be managing top talent and owning best-in-class design strategy one day and building a flow the next

Why you might love working here:

100% remote work environment, so go ahead and bring your dog to work or wear your PJ's to the office

Open vacation policy, with a 3 week minimum!

Comprehensive health, vision, and dental insurance

401(k) with a 5% match

Up to 12-weeks of paid family leave

Meetup meals when you cross paths with a co-worker

Continuing education & development reimbursement

Yearly team retreat (Last year we went to Riviera Maya. This year, we had a daily costume contest and went virtual!)

Challenging problems to solve and an awesome team to collaborate with every single day

We want you to bring your authentic self to work every single day. We accept you for who you are and consider everyone on an equal opportunity basis without regard to ancestry; age; appearance; color; gender identity and/or expression; genetics; family or parental status; marital, civil union, or domestic partnership status; mental, physical, or sensory disability; national, social or ethnic origin; past or present military service; sexual orientation; socioeconomic status; race; religion or belief.

‍If you require a reasonable accommodation or assistance for any part of the interview and employment process, please contact us at careers@scottscheapflights.com and let us know the nature of your request.