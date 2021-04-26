Associate Creative Director
Looking for a high-level, right-hand creative director to help run this show! We’ve got a little team, with big dreams and we need some boss-level creative direction so I can keep my other hand on expansion / global domination.
Hi, I’m Loren Polster, a graphic designer and front-end web developer of 13 years in the process of building a little virtual agency, bound for glory. We’ve found a niche in ongoing service contracts for medium-sized SaaS companies, and together I believe we can perfect our formula and scale it.
If you’re interested in building something, in having your ideas be heard and in improving yourself and others, let’s chat.
Read about what we offer, our culture, and important details at lorenpolster.com/work-with-us.
Details
- 20-40 hours / week | remote | contract to full-time
- $60–100 / hour depending on experience, quality, efficiency — and volume of hours
Responsibilities
- Running your projects with minimal to no input from me — once onboarded and familiarized
- Produce flawless and stunning original design work in brand development, collateral, website and UX design, and other promotional materials
- Come up with brilliant creative concepts and make design decisions on your own
- Manage projects, clients and other designers
- Respond quickly, be on call during scheduled hours, and provide fast turnarounds
- Execute less-exciting design production work with excellence
- Edit and possibly build web pages — usually through page-building interfaces on wordpress not requiring code
- Maintain unwavering politeness and respect to our team and clients
- Follow and improve our processes & protocols
Requirements
- 10+ years professional design experience
- Agency experience is a big plus, but not required
- Adobe CC expertise and programs — namely AI, PSD, INDD
- Current digital design platforms and processes — Figma, XD, Sketch, etc.
- Available 20–40 hours per week
- Native English speaking
- US time zones
- Familiarity with WordPress basics
- CSS and any front-end knowledge is a big plus, but not required