Associate Creative Director

Job Details

Looking for a high-level, right-hand creative director to help run this show! We’ve got a little team, with big dreams and we need some boss-level creative direction so I can keep my other hand on expansion / global domination.

Hi, I’m Loren Polster, a graphic designer and front-end web developer of 13 years in the process of building a little virtual agency, bound for glory. We’ve found a niche in ongoing service contracts for medium-sized SaaS companies, and together I believe we can perfect our formula and scale it.

If you’re interested in building something, in having your ideas be heard and in improving yourself and others, let’s chat.

Read about what we offer, our culture, and important details at lorenpolster.com/work-with-us.





Details

20-40 hours / week | remote | contract to full-time

$60–100 / hour depending on experience, quality, efficiency — and volume of hours

Responsibilities

Running your projects with minimal to no input from me — once onboarded and familiarized

Produce flawless and stunning original design work in brand development, collateral, website and UX design, and other promotional materials

Come up with brilliant creative concepts and make design decisions on your own

Manage projects, clients and other designers

Respond quickly, be on call during scheduled hours, and provide fast turnarounds

Execute less-exciting design production work with excellence

Edit and possibly build web pages — usually through page-building interfaces on wordpress not requiring code

Maintain unwavering politeness and respect to our team and clients

Follow and improve our processes & protocols

Requirements

10+ years professional design experience

Agency experience is a big plus, but not required

Adobe CC expertise and programs — namely AI, PSD, INDD

Current digital design platforms and processes — Figma, XD, Sketch, etc.

Available 20–40 hours per week

Native English speaking

US time zones

Familiarity with WordPress basics

CSS and any front-end knowledge is a big plus, but not required



