Senior Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

Geneva is a messaging app for groups, clubs, and communities — more private than social media, more organized than basic group chat apps, and more fun than workplace tools.

At Geneva, we envision a happier world where people feel safer and more comfortable communicating with one another online. That’s why we’re creating a flexible and robust group messaging app that makes it easy for people to have genuine conversations with the communities they care about. We see ourselves not as social media but simply as infrastructure that lives in service to our community’s conversations, a new kind of digital space where power is distributed, where privacy is respected, and where advertising is nowhere to be found.

What we're looking for

We pride ourselves on bringing creative solutions into existence for the Community space and playing a part in connecting people in a meaningful way. As part of the design team, our UX Designer will be instrumental in shaping the future of Geneva. You will design experiences for community leaders to create thriving groups, earn money, and moderate their spaces in new and unique ways.

We are looking for a strategic, original thinker with a passion for keeping up with the latest interaction trends and that understands the hallmarks of a solid UX foundation centered around best practices and prioritizing usability above all else. Working closely with product and engineering, you’ll help evangelize an empathy-driven, user-first mentality across the company that elevates our level of product design and works towards achieving our broader company goals.

What you'll work on

Create thoughtful sketches, comprehensive wireframes, and high-fidelity prototypes to present to Engineering, Product, and Community teams throughout the product development process.

Coordinate and execute key points in the design research phase, including facilitating user surveys and interviews, understand and utilize analytics, and conduct thorough competitive audits to help inform initial UX concepts and directions.

Take the lead on usability testing to help inform and iterate on user flows and interactions.

Take ownership over establishing and maintaining a consistent, coherent user experience overall of our product offerings.

Relentlessly simplify and distill complex processes into intuitive and elegant solutions.

Collaborate with fellow designers, engineers, and product managers to encourage continuous dialogue and work as a team to launch the best products possible.

Contribute your design thinking skills to other areas of the platform (education, marketing, customer success, etc.)

About you

You have a high standard of creativity, craft, and quality. You understand what it takes to ship high-quality, consumer-facing experiences at a high velocity.

Understanding of all relevant methodologies such as persona creation, consumer journey mapping, service blueprints, heuristic evaluation, ecosystems, competitive audits, stakeholder/user interviews, card sorting, usability testing, etc.

You can create animations in Principle or similar tools to test ideas and explore interactions.

You can use your technical understanding to evaluate design solutions and facilitate guidance to engineering teams.

You're a great communicator. You're able to organize and communicate your thoughts to teammates and across the organization.

Requirements

4+ years experience as a UX Designer working in a fast-paced tech, agency, or media company.

Experience working on consumer products is preferred.

Experience with the latest design tools, including Figma and Sketch.



