Senior UXUI Designer for B2B SaaS App

Job Details

We're looking for a talented Lead UX&UI Designer for around 12-20hrs per week starting ASAP for a long-term collaboration.

You have a strong sense of modern design and love minimalism. You will be working on a cutting-edge Workflow and Team Task and collaboration management platform.

You will be the lead designer for a greenfield web & mobile app, and you are expected to do everything from wireframing to interactions and pixel-perfect designs. You'll work closely with the founder and one other designer.





Experience Requirements:

- You have at least 4 years of experience working with UX design tools like Sketch / Adobe Illustrator / Figma / Axure (we work in Figma).

- You have at least 5 great looking WEB app designs in your portfolio that you can share with us (not only landing pages or mobile app )

- At least 3 years experience as a UI/UI designer related to web apps, 2 yrs with mobile

- You also like designing the interactive parts of a screen, i.e. how the screen looks during drag and drop of an item, or what happens on selection.

We are not looking for Agency candidates at this time.

Question? Or apply right away?

If you have any questions about this position, don't hesitate to contact applina@bp.co (not: .com).

To apply please send your CV to applina@bp.co no motivation letter is required. We will send you some short screening questions to answer, which we will use to select a shortlist of candidates that we will interview. A skill test might is part of the process.



