Lead Product Designer

Kindred Group knows what it takes to be a major player in the sports and entertainment industry. As one of the world's largest providers of sports betting and online gaming, with over $1B in annual revenue, Kindred is now expanding into the US market via the Unibet brand.

 Our Company's diverse workforce of over 1,500 includes over 50 different nationalities based all over the world. When you join our team, there is a guaranteed sense of belonging, inclusiveness and team spirit. This is an exciting and unique opportunity to join an established company growing in the US, and in the early days of online sports betting across the nation.

 Job purpose/summary

A Lead Product Designer is responsible for leading a smaller group of UX practitioners to efficiently understand, solve and iterate on both business and customer problems on a key deliverable. They will work closely with a wider team and business stakeholders in ensuring work is delivered in-line with requirements, our design process, on time and too the standard agreed.  

 Duties and responsibilities

  • Lead, organize and collaborate closely with a virtual team of Product Design and UX practitioners to clearly understand, define and solve experience specific business and customer problems
  • Build, grow and nurture strong relationships with the teams around you, both locally and globally
  • Lead the creation of high-quality, engaging multi-channel design solutions for our experiences, example outputs include; sitemaps, user flows, wireframes, visual and interaction designs and prototypes
  • Organize, coordinate and run (with support) activities aimed at insight and data gathering to support wider priorities and decisions
  • Ensure the balance of short-term needs whilst iterating towards longer term experience goals and visions
  • Work with others to leverage individual strengths, knowledge and capabilities to deliver a rounded solution
  • Help manage virtual team members and projects to ensure timely delivery of business prioritized objectives
  • Support team working practices by aligning to, and getting the most value from, our design process
  • Actively make design decisions, both individually and as part of a virtual team
  • Govern wider UX standards, design system usage and best practice application to ensure team output is well thought through, high quality, scalable and insight driven
  • Work closely with other Leads, Managers and peers to ensure an inclusive approach to delivering a world class experience
  • Be flexible to align and collaborate with peers globally in respect to working hours
  • Work with UX managers to improve quality level, understanding and skillset of the teams you work within
  • Deeply understand our business to ensure Product Design is effective at delivering against strategic top line objectives
  • Collaborate and continuously work towards improving the efficiency of the design process
  • Work with our suppliers to ensure a seamless customer experience
  • Monitor and share knowledge on emerging technologies, trends within UX and the gambling industry with a focus on the growing US market
  • Champion all relevant behavioral expectations

 How you will be measured?

  • Related CSAT scores
  • Project delivery metrics
  • Adherence/development of design system
  • Virtual team engagement and application
  • Insight gathering and referencing

What have you done?

  • Experience leading a creative team (directly or virtually) to deliver against specific key objectives
  • Expert in the practice and application of user centered design, UX best practice and design principles
  • Exceptional cross-functional collaboration skills
  • Experience working within and guiding high performing design teams
  • Expert with UX tools and their correct application (e.g. Figma, Sketch, Axure, Principal etc.)
  • Experience delivering a multi-brand, multi-product and / or multi-channel product
  • Working knowledge with designing experiences built on content management systems preferably but not limited to WordPress
  • Worked extensively to deliver within the requirements of Design Systems, Style guides and Brand guidelines
  • Confident running UX / Design workshops
  • In depth knowledge of agile methodologies and working practices
  • Attentive to detail, from basic admin through to design output
  • Experience working closely with senior business stakeholders
  • Ability to understand short term decisions with a clear view of long-term direction
  • A detailed understanding of business and commercial objectives

 

Package, Perks and Benefits

  • Competitive pay, based on experience
  • supplemented health, dental and vision insurance, available on first day of employment
  • a generous 401k match; company matches up to 6% and is vested from day one
  • a $500 annual health and wellness allowance
  • generous PTO Allowance; 20 days annually and an additional day on your work anniversary (capped at 30 days)
  • in-house training and development facilitated through Kindred Academy and LinkedIn Learning
  • Virtual social events

Application process

Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon.

Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, age, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework.

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Arlington, VA
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 26, 2021
