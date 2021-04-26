Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

Come for the mission. Stay for the experience.

Let’s keep things simple: we are an unbelievably talented, hard-working, and compassionate team driving towards a mission that impacts every single one of us - even you! Healthcare benefits are complex, underutilized, and a mystery for most users. We’re removing that complexity.

Our industry-leading technology solution puts a simplified benefits experience in the hands of users, saving them time and money. Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve created a COVID-19 resource center, helped members find testing and care, and made it even simpler to get telemedicine and mental health support to employees.

HealthJoy experienced explosive growth in 2020: we raised $30M in Series C funding, earned awards for Talent Culture’s Best HR Technology Leaders and Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work, added 55+ key team members despite going totally remote, and so much more. This year, we continue down that path of high growth and high impact.

Your impact.

Become our “brand guardian” and maintain brand integrity across all company marketing initiatives and communications

Creates and executes concepts for all HealthJoy marketing materials (direct mail, brochures, presentations, sales slicks, emails, website, etc.) based on established strategic direction.

Lead and execute branding, design, and marketing projects

Design and build design for websites, landing pages, banners, and various digital assets as needed. (We’re a WordPress/ Pardot shop )

Understands marketing communication strategies and provides creative direction

Create beautiful printed pieces (typesetting, illustration, design, and production)

Design engaging presentations that sell

Able to prioritize tasks and work on several projects at a time

Be our brand champion and assist our app product team to maintain brand integrity

Ability to manage external freelancers for limited engagement projects

Your experience.

5+ years of experience designing for brand or product

Ability to manage projects across disciplines. Knowledge of digital, print, social media (video a plus)

Knowledge in software: Adobe Creative Suite, WordPress (DIVI), Powerpoint, Zeplin, Figma, Google Slides, Docs, and Sketch.

Ability to design HTML and CSS

Track record of working in cross-functional teams

Experience leading creative work and production

Presentation, interpersonal, and communication experience, with experience in communicating concepts

Ability to work and thrive in a self-starter, fast-paced, ambiguous, and changing environment

Experience in video editing and design is highly preferred

HealthJoy offers a robust package of employee perks and benefits, including healthcare benefits (medical, dental and vision, EAP, and telemedicine), flexible PTO plan, 401k+match, parental leave, and HSA contribution match. We also provide our employees with a remote work stipend - to ensure you can work comfortably from home, host virtual-lunch-and-learns, ‘friendship time’ pairings, virtual coffee chats/happy hours, and quarterly team activities.

The best benefit of all? We use our own product. As an employee, you can rely on HealthJoy to feel confident about your own healthcare decisions and get the most out of your unique benefits plan.

HealthJoy is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or any other basis forbidden under federal, state, or local law.