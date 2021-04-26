Job Details

Let’s create some cool shit together!

Proportion specializes in creative brand design services for the Built Environment, Lifestyle & Consumer, and Corporate Services industries. Our process extends from brand strategy through identity design and across numerous collateral implementations.

We strive to appreciate the ride together on this big rock and to make work enjoyable while making enjoyable work.

See more about us in our agency deck and at our website.

Position

We are currently seeking a full-time, (eventually) on-site Art Director to help lead our design team in the execution of creative solutions across a wide variety of brand concepts.

The ideal candidate will be strategic, conceptual, and collaborative - capable of developing unique ideas and implementing them across all channels, independently and as part of a team. An expansive design vocabulary, attention to detail, and affinity for research are required to carry projects from start to finish across brand strategy, identity design, and all forms of layout. A strong ability to quickly transition from exploration to detailed execution within many areas of art & design are necessary to develop a range of creative solutions for a diverse set of opportunities. A demonstrated organizational ability - across workflow, project, and content management - is expected to keep pace with a variety of active accounts within a nimble, growing organization.





Position Requirements

Experience:

5-7 years of directly relevant work experience required, as part of agency, in-house team, or freelance

A portfolio of relevant work that demonstrates a strong and varied design approach, team leadership, and specific examples of fully realized projects

Technical:

Expertise in Adobe illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign

Strong illustration and layout capabilities

Organizational:

Strong attention to detail and structure in process and information

Strong facilitation skills for project & content progression

Strong interpersonal & communication skills to develop & articulate design rationale

Creative:

Strong ability to gather & translate business requirements and brand characteristics into effective and elegant designs

Exhibited familiarity with brand strategy techniques and process, from interviews, workshops, persona-building, position mapping, and target audience identification

Strong analytical, conceptual, and iterative development skills

Macro:

Actively aware of or involved with emerging trends in technologies, industries, and design

Exhibit a broad understanding of multiple disciplines — visual design, photography, strategy, and systems thinking

A love of all things design, and the enthusiasm for the creative spirit of the company





Additional Desired Credentials

Bachelor degree or higher in Graphic Design, Visual Communication, or similar

Project management skills as they relate to contractual scopes of work

Video editing / motion graphics abilities

UI/UX or web design experience/knowledge



