UX/UI Designer

Type: Contract

Location: Remote

Looking for a motivated UI/UX designer to help design out one of the largest healthcare websites in the world. Come join an excellent Team where you’ll have exposure to a robust design system, collaborating with multiple teams, and a great learning environment.

  • Work alone and with other designers, and digital product managers, and technology to create and implement best in class design solutions across our product lines.
  • Produce high quality designs within a team environment that meets all requirements and adheres to our UX and Brand guidelines
  • Work with team leads to produce style guidelines defining our products’ visual identity.
  • Interpret business requirements and leverage those into a proper presentation that provides the functionality needed.
  • Mostly Web Design
  • 5+ years of experience
  • Must know Apple HIG and Material Guidelines
  • Ability to work on multiple projects at the same time
  • thinking through process and solutions using a stand set of parts to build solutions


Instead of using the link to apply, you can send your resume and portfolio directly to me, Alex! My contact information is below.

Feel to reach out to me via email!

Email: Alex.rinner@ascendum.com


Contract
United Kingdom, EU
Apr 26, 2021
