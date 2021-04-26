Job Details

Full-time · Portugal or UK · Remote and/or onsite

At Capitalise we are bringing confidence to accountants and their clients in times of uncertainty. Through our one platform we are changing the financial business advisory landscape, bringing accountants the knowledge and financial products they need to help their clients raise, protect and recover their capital.

As our Product & UI Designer you will be making it easier for our clients to get their data into our platform, by helping us create a product that enhances our product experience and contributes to the development and maintenance of our in-house design system.

Reporting to our Lead Product Designer, you will work closely with our Product Managers and Engineering teams in Portugal and Ukraine, playing a key role in contributing to our Product Roadmap.

We’re a team of friendly, dynamic engineers and product owners with bold plans for 2021, and by joining our team you will help us drive demand and interest in Capitalise.

About you

You are all about the details! From A to Z you love each and every step.

You are creative and curious when it comes to solving problems.

You keep up to date with both user and industry lead research

You build deep and collaborative relationships with team members.

You are passionate about making people’s lives better - it drives you!





Your role will be to

Join in with the product team in research and ideation.

Design features from sketches to validation: iteration, prototyping, testing, launching, evaluating.

Undertake user-focused workshops to understand the customer experience, uncover pain points, opportunities and drive innovation.

Lead workshops with the team to explore problems, build a shared understanding, and generate ideas.

Prototype flows and experiences to validate with our user groups, building out the UI kit and shared design assets, and work with our Engineers to build out the product.

Work closely with Designers, Product owners and Engineers in product sprints.





You should apply if

You have the ability to create order from chaos!

You have proven mid-level experience as a product or user experience designer in SaaS or B2B products.

You have a systems-led approach and mindset to UI and building products.

You have clear and flexible communication skills and love to collaborate on tasks.





Ideal stack experience

Understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (including React)

Figma (creating, designing, sharing, libraries)





Benefits

Competitive Salary

Discretionary Bonus

Equity

Remote working

Choice of tech

Progression Framework for Career Development

Wellness Programme

Family friendly policies

25 days leave plus Bank Holidays

Great Company Culture





This role is currently only open to candidates who live and work in the UK or Portugal, and do not require a Visa.

Equal Opportunity Employer

At Capitalise we are committed to being an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.







