Senior UX Designer

At Appian, we’re seeking to grow our culture of passion, energy, and innovation; Empowered by the “the best idea wins,” we thrive on collaboration and debate, encouraging all employees to challenge and elevate one another. We strive for diversity and inclusion through continued education and a commitment to equity.

UX Designers at Appian craft new features that allow our users to do their work more easily and efficiently. UXDs translate product requirements into wireframes and prototypes that define UI layouts, interactions, and flows. As members of Agile development teams, Designers work closely with Product Managers and Software Engineers to rapidly build functional increments, test their effectiveness, and incorporate improvements.

Effective Appian UX Designers are :

Practical. They know how to follow a structured process of research, design, and testing, but also know how to prioritize the most effective activities to support fast-changing business requirements.

Intuitive. They know when to trust evidence, but also when to trust their gut. They have a great sense for usability and can internalize an ever-evolving framework of rules for making good design decisions.

Flexible. They do what it takes to support their team’s mission and thrive on the reality that no two work days are the same.

Collaborative. They know how to work closely with others on the team to deliver impactful solutions.

About the Job:

As a Senior User Experience Designer, you will:

Lead user research activities to understand the unmet needs of our customers and stakeholders

Lead and execute usability testing for features and enhancements; analyze results and work with Product Managers to prioritize issues

Create wireframes to facilitate rapid design iteration based on review and feedback

Prototype new interfaces using Appian’s low-code UI design system

Design pixel-perfect prototypes for web and mobile user interfaces that demonstrate the appearance and behavior of implemented features

Work side-by-side with software engineers to ensure that features are delivered with the intended user experience

Review the user experience of applications built by customers on Appian’s platform and provide recommendations for improvement

Monitor web and mobile application innovations in both competing products and unrelated industries; use findings to inform new feature designs

Mentor up to 2 junior UX designers

Contribute to the development and enhancement of Appian’s UX practice

About You :

4+ years of interaction design experience

4+ years of prototyping and wireframing skills

4+ years of experience working with software development teams and stakeholders on design implementations

Candidate must possess a strong portfolio with samples showcasing their expertise in interaction, creativity and depth of thought

Bachelors in Human-Computer Interaction, Interaction Design, or related field.

Demonstrated understanding of Enterprise software delivery and Agile development.

About Us :

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. Our employees create opportunities to drive hands-on impact both with our customers and throughout the organization, which creates an environment where meaningful work is met with career growth and opportunity. As a result, we are proud to have been recognized as a Washington Post Top Workplace for seven consecutive years. Simply put, we are changing the way businesses operate and our employees are to thank for Appian’s success.

Appian Corporation is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected Veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law. Further, Appian will not discriminate against applicants for inquiring about, discussing or disclosing their pay or, in certain circumstances, the pay of their co‐worker, Pay Transparency Nondiscrimination .