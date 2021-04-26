Creative Artwork Illustration Studio

Job Details

The Futurewhiz brands Squla, scoyo and WRTS are online learning platforms for children, featuring thousands of interactive and playful games, quizzes and activities. All platforms are used daily by hundreds of thousands of children, parents and teachers in Europe and available for both web and app.

We are looking for an creative illustration art studio or a game art studio to produce creative art work for our educational content in various projects.





Responsibilities:

We are looking for a studio to create high-quality vector assets for our platforms, including:

Illustrations (alongside educational questions, ie. situations and infographics, to provide flavor or a theme on the platform)

Icons and key visuals

Animations (short stories, characters and infographics)





Our styles:

As our products are designed for children, all the designs on our platforms are clean, low in detail and colorful. The style is segmented per age group, and varies from simple and colorful to more dynamic, stark and stylistic with patterns and duotone with dramatic lighting.





Deliverables:

All made in Adobe Illustrator

Correctly named files and artboards

Using several specified color palettes





Requirements:

Only studios are considered

Showcase with a broad variety of illustration work, such as icons, game art and infographics

Ability to produce creative and playful designs that appeal for kids. We take into consideration the ability of the illustrators as well as the style they bring with them

Excellent drawing, sketching, illustrating, animation and vector graphic design skills

Fluent English communication skills

Available for flexible and immediate support while meeting deadlines





About us:

We at Futurewhiz have a mission to empower children to grow through personalized education. We focus on the growth of children in education with our edutech platforms: Squla, WRTS and scoyo. We are a certified B Corp and working with a purpose, as our online educational learning platforms help kids in primary and secondary school to learn in a fun and attractive way. They feature thousands of quizzes and fun games linked to the school curriculum. Our teams in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland are working every day to make learning more fun.

Working with Futurewhiz offers an opportunity for a long term relationship with a steady stream of assignments.

Learn more about our company via the following link: www.futurewhiz.com