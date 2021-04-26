Job Details

THE ROLE

Ghost Note Agency is looking for a web developer to bring creative work to life on the web. If you have an eye for details, thinking about the client’s future use of the website, and enjoying the creative execution of design on the web, we’d love to work together. You’ll find yourself working closely with project managers, web designers, brand designers, and other creative team members. As an Interactive Team member, you’ll have the support of other web creatives to help solve problems, ask about clarity or genuinely vibe with. This role will report to our Interactive Director, but be surrounded by a lot of other GN team members.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with creative and strategy teams to develop web experiences, using WordPress as the CMS.

Focus on creating visually appealing front end, but easy to maintain backend CMS environments.

Involved in all aspects of the website development life-cycle including: Creative Briefs, Development, Internal QA, Client Presentation & Feedback, Browser Testing, Accessibility Testing and Integration.

Development, maintenance and enhancement of the existing Websites. Often testing and updating previously built websites.

Adhere to project schedules, raise questions when getting stuck, and be transparent in the deliverables to meet and exceed client expectations and deadlines.

Be a contributing role player to the broader project team.

REQUIREMENTS

Background & Talent

5+ years of professional experience in Web development and production (Agency experience is a huge plus).

A strong portfolio showcasing a breath of website projects

A strong understanding of WordPress (PHP, CSS, JS)

Understanding of Accessibility on the modern web

Engaging Mobile Development, with an eye for performance

Well versed in design handoff tools like : Adobe XD, Figma & Sketch

WordPress Theme Development

Create unique themes for clients, using boilerplate templates like underscores

Use Advanced Custom Fields to create an easy to use CMS tied to the page templates

Understanding of content migration and management, for large content publishing

Build strong websites with minimal third party plugins

Browser & Accessibility Testing

Review sites on different browsers prior to a designer reviewing site

Understand Accessibility Standards and build strong solutions (WCAG 2.1)

Growth Opportunities (Nice to Haves)

Interest in JS Frameworks (Vue, React, etc.)

Advanced Animations Techniques (WebGL / 3D Renderings)

Web Marketing: Analytics, User Engagements, A/B Testings



