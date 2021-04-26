Product Designer

Job Details

Free Agency is a first-of-its-kind startup providing Hollywood-style talent representation to knowledge workers. Entertainers and athletes have talent agents — shouldn’t everyone? We’ve started with the tech industry, where our clients are mid-to-C-level professionals working at companies and startups like Roblox, Square, Drift, Google, Netflix, Reddit, Notion, Amazon, SpaceX, Peloton, and hundreds more.

We’ve raised $5.35M from investors like Resolute Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, and Ludlow Ventures to connect Talent Agents with individuals everywhere, helping people find best-fit jobs and perform excellently throughout the trajectory of their careers. Unlike recruiters or HR departments, we work for and are paid by the talent, bringing our incentives in line with their long-term outcomes. In return, our talent receives concierge service and unparalleled career support.

We’re looking for our first full-time design hire to help build digital experiences here at Free Agency. You will own the end-to-end design process in close collaboration with the co-founder/CEO, who is a product leader by background.

Most startups build solutions for employers. We’re building the first career management product suite for talent, aimed to complement our primary service in helping individuals succeed. These products will help the wider tech community effectively job search, track their professional development, manage their network, analyze their compensation, and so much more.

You will:

Collaborate closely with the co-founder/CEO across the product lifecycle, including ideation, UX, wireframing, UI development, and production-ready visual design.

Design responsive web applications as a focus while contributing on an as-needed basis across landing pages and marketing material.

Research solutions, pain points, and concepts in the job search & career space through interviews and other forms of user research to contribute to the product roadmap.

Craft Free Agency’s brand style, whether directly or through close collaboration with outside resources, and ensure compliance throughout the organization, product development process, and future design systems.

You should:

Be a startup and tech enthusiast, keeping up with the latest to keep Free Agency at the edge of the latest design trends.

Enjoy iterative design processes and tight feedback loops, as the executive team has a strong brand ambition and won’t settle.

Have a natural design eye beyond pure product work, as you’ll contribute or assist with work in marketing, graphic, print, and apparel design.

Be comfortable working with engineers, as you’ll lack a full-time PM and be responsible for ensuring design compliance in production.

You may want to know:

We are currently working from home. However, this will be a full-time, on-site role in New York City once it is safe. This is non-negotiable.

Internally, you will:

Work closely with the co-founder & CEO, as well as the engineering team.

Quick hits: