Graphic Designer
Are you a talented graphic designer looking for an exciting and fast-paced role that lets you hone your skills and gives you the opportunity for growth? Want to work at a pioneering company set to change the way the design industry works? We might just have the perfect role for you.
Klingit is an innovative global design platform looking for an experienced Graphic Designer to join our fast-growing team.
About the Role
Ideal for an ambitious individual, this role involves:
- Creating attention-grabbing design for multiple clients around the world
- Creating high-quality design across various categories such as logos, brand identity, presentations, digital marketing, traditional marketing, print, products, packaging and illustration
- Working closely with clients to understand their needs, deliver on each individual brief and help them to achieve their goals
- Working as part of a dedicated account team
- Collaborating with various stakeholders all over the world including clients, developers, designers, directors and project managers
- Delivering a large number of challenging projects on time and within budget
- A minimum of forty hours per week, with some weeks requiring weekend work
About You
If you:
- Are a highly talented and experienced designer with an impressive portfolio
- Are beyond competent using design software including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and PowerPoint
- Have a strong understanding of design and an ability to deliver premium quality design
- Have a BA or higher in Design, Creative, Comms or other relevant field
- Have experience working in and advancing in a top-tier creative agency
- Can learn new processes quickly
- Are highly capable of multitasking and delivering projects to the highest possible standards, on time and within budget
- Have exceptional English language skills, including both written and verbal
- Are driven by results, hard-working and great at taking initiative
- Have a fast and reliable internet connection
- Are available to work a minimum forty hours per week and prepared to work occasional weekends
We want to hear from you.
Why us?
Here at Klingit we believe that good quality design is the key to success in any business, and we are doing things differently to make good quality design accessible to every business. Through our user-friendly platform, we connect businesses to first-class designers all around the world, making high-quality bespoke design accessible, easy, fast and affordable to businesses of any size.
Our team is dedicated, hard-working and eager to make a difference. We are outside-the-box thinkers, open to new ideas and constantly searching for ways to improve our offering.
When you join Klingit as a Graphic Designer, you’ll:
- Join a fun, supportive and close-knit team
- Enjoy the flexibility of working from anywhere in the world in whichever time zone suits you
- Receive a competitive fixed monthly salary as well as performance-based bonuses
- Be involved in key projects right from the get-go
- Have the opportunity for career development and growth, as well as ongoing training opportunities including the opportunity to learn other creative skills such as motion graphics and UI/UX design, as well as account management and leadership
Sound good? Apply now