Job Details

Are you a talented graphic designer looking for an exciting and fast-paced role that lets you hone your skills and gives you the opportunity for growth? Want to work at a pioneering company set to change the way the design industry works? We might just have the perfect role for you.

Klingit is an innovative global design platform looking for an experienced Graphic Designer to join our fast-growing team.

About the Role

Ideal for an ambitious individual, this role involves:

Creating attention-grabbing design for multiple clients around the world

Creating high-quality design across various categories such as logos, brand identity, presentations, digital marketing, traditional marketing, print, products, packaging and illustration

Working closely with clients to understand their needs, deliver on each individual brief and help them to achieve their goals

Working as part of a dedicated account team

Collaborating with various stakeholders all over the world including clients, developers, designers, directors and project managers

Delivering a large number of challenging projects on time and within budget

A minimum of forty hours per week, with some weeks requiring weekend work

About You

If you:

Are a highly talented and experienced designer with an impressive portfolio

Are beyond competent using design software including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and PowerPoint

Have a strong understanding of design and an ability to deliver premium quality design

Have a BA or higher in Design, Creative, Comms or other relevant field

Have experience working in and advancing in a top-tier creative agency

Can learn new processes quickly

Are highly capable of multitasking and delivering projects to the highest possible standards, on time and within budget

Have exceptional English language skills, including both written and verbal

Are driven by results, hard-working and great at taking initiative

Have a fast and reliable internet connection

Are available to work a minimum forty hours per week and prepared to work occasional weekends

We want to hear from you.

Why us?

Here at Klingit we believe that good quality design is the key to success in any business, and we are doing things differently to make good quality design accessible to every business. Through our user-friendly platform, we connect businesses to first-class designers all around the world, making high-quality bespoke design accessible, easy, fast and affordable to businesses of any size.

Our team is dedicated, hard-working and eager to make a difference. We are outside-the-box thinkers, open to new ideas and constantly searching for ways to improve our offering.

When you join Klingit as a Graphic Designer, you’ll:

Join a fun, supportive and close-knit team

Enjoy the flexibility of working from anywhere in the world in whichever time zone suits you

Receive a competitive fixed monthly salary as well as performance-based bonuses

Be involved in key projects right from the get-go

Have the opportunity for career development and growth, as well as ongoing training opportunities including the opportunity to learn other creative skills such as motion graphics and UI/UX design, as well as account management and leadership

Sound good? Apply now