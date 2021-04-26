Product Designer m/f/d

Job Details

Stories have been told since the dawn of mankind. They were shared through images, songs, plays, books and movies. Most of the time, the audience was passive. At Articy, we believe that the future of stories is interactive. That’s why our mission is to shape the way that interactive narrative experiences – be it games, e-learning scenarios or interactive video formats – are created.

We are looking for a Digital Product Designer to help turn our vision into reality. You’ll take part in the product design process, from first idea and prototyping of features to detailed interactions and polished visuals. You will be joining a small, passionate team that cares deeply about a collaborative environment and innovative design.

Let’s change the games industry together!

Your role:

Take broad, conceptual ideas and break them down into design propositions

Design entire features by creating concepts, workflows, prototypes as well as high-fidelity UI mockups and design documents that effectively communicate interaction and design intent.

Conduct user research and usability tests

Analyze existing solutions and apply learnings to current workflows and new designs

Collaborate closely with the product owner, developers and the rest of the design team

Your Profile:

You have hands-on work experience in designing digital products for a worldwide audience

You are able to think through complex systems and complex use cases.

You have a basic understanding of game development processes and interactive storytelling

You are confident using design tools such as Figma

You love teamwork and thrive in collaborative environments

You are able to champion the user’s needs in discussions with stakeholders and other departments

You are in an European-friendly timezone or able to schedule your working time to include 9:00 to 15:00 GMT+1 (the rest of the hours are flexible)

You can communicate clearly and effectively in English

Considered a Plus:

You have created or significantly contributed to the design of one or more published digital projects from beginning to end.

You have created or significantly contributed to an interactive story (games, e-learning scenarios, visual novels etc)

You like and play computer games

We Offer:

Open communication, you will have a voice in our team

Friendly working atmosphere in a talented team

Flexible working hours without the crunch-time madness

Possibility to participate in industry events

29 vacation days per year + public holidays of NRW, Germany (Company HQ)

Employer-funded pension

Free gym subscription

If you think this is for you, write us at jobs@articy.com. Kindly send your CV and Cover letter in English.