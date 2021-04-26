Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Our mission at Netguru is to help entrepreneurs and innovators shape the world through beautiful software. We care about trust, taking ownership, and transparency. As a Certified B Corporation®, we offer a safe, inclusive and productive environment for all team members, and we’re always open to feedback. If you want to work from home and be a full-time employee, great! We want to create the right opportunities for you.

🏝 B2B: +20 paid days off

👏🏼Team of 70 skilled designers

👩‍🎨Our Behance and Dribbble

📌One of the most desired IT employers, alongside Facebook, Netflix, and SpaceX

🤝Exceptional experiences and partner-like relationships with clients

🇵🇱Location: Poznań or remotely from PL





👨🏻‍🎨Joining our Design team means:

Working in a comfortable and stimulating environment that boosts creativity,

Using the best equipment and top-notch tools,

Being a part of a design-focused environment,

Being involved in challenging projects,

Taking part and initiating knowledge-sharing initiatives,

Working with clients from around the world,

Working on internal R&D and Tech for Good projects,

Having the opportunity to bounce your ideas off our experienced team,

Getting support from a leader, mentor, and the team.





🥷🏽Curious about your responsibilities? You will be:

Translating wireframes and experiences into highly-polished visual composites with a user-centered design methodology,

Building beautiful and engaging user interfaces according to user needs, business requirements and technical constraints,

Mentoring less experienced designers and improving internal processes.





☝️ Ready to apply? First check if you:

Have 4 years of experience as a UI Designer,

Have outstanding UI portfolio with commercial web or mobile projects,

Can lead and drive younger UI designers at Netguru,

Are able to create interactive design and high fidelity prototypes,

Can share your knowledge and improve internal processes,

Have a high command of written and spoken English (at least C1); Polish not required,

; Polish not required, Have exceptional communication skills and team-working skills,

and team-working skills, Have a strong social portfolio.





☝🏽We will be even happier if you:

Know UX principles well,

Have experience with brand design,

Are familiar with Animation principles.





💚 We have some great Perks & Benefits for you!

Access to the WorkSmile platform offering benefits adapted to your preferences:

Multisport card,

, Private health insurance package,

package, Life insurance ,

And hundreds of other options to choose from 15 categories (shopping, leisure, travel, food, etc.)

Support for your growth – a book budget and a head/manager's budget available to every employee,

Discounts on Apple products,

One-time 1000 PLN home office bonus,

, Home office equipment sharing option,

option, Various internal initiatives: webinars, knowledge sharing sessions, internal conferences.





What will be the next 👣?

We'll send you feedback via email as soon as we review your portfolio and read your CV. Before applying, please, make sure your portfolio is up-to-date and that it includes information on the process you follow, the research you have done and that it presents in detail your UI skills.

We're going to invite authors of the most promising portfolios to the language audit.

This step, if successful, is followed by an interview with our Recruitment and Design crews.

If the interview goes well, we will present you with the recruitment task – a work sample, so we could learn about your real competencies.

You're going to receive a design task based on real-life projects that we conduct every day.

We're going to check how comfortable you feel with design duties and how you manage communication with a fictional client. Most importantly though, we hope you'll enjoy the process all the way through.

Being successful with all the previous stages, we’ll invite you to the final meeting with the Team Leader to present your task outcome.

If everything goes well, we’ll be more than excited to welcome you on board.



