Senior UI Designer
Our mission at Netguru is to help entrepreneurs and innovators shape the world through beautiful software. We care about trust, taking ownership, and transparency. As a Certified B Corporation®, we offer a safe, inclusive and productive environment for all team members, and we’re always open to feedback. If you want to work from home and be a full-time employee, great! We want to create the right opportunities for you.
🏝 B2B: +20 paid days off
👏🏼Team of 70 skilled designers
📌One of the most desired IT employers, alongside Facebook, Netflix, and SpaceX
🤝Exceptional experiences and partner-like relationships with clients
🇵🇱Location: Poznań or remotely from PL
👨🏻🎨Joining our Design team means:
- Working in a comfortable and stimulating environment that boosts creativity,
- Using the best equipment and top-notch tools,
- Being a part of a design-focused environment,
- Being involved in challenging projects,
- Taking part and initiating knowledge-sharing initiatives,
- Working with clients from around the world,
- Working on internal R&D and Tech for Good projects,
- Having the opportunity to bounce your ideas off our experienced team,
- Getting support from a leader, mentor, and the team.
🥷🏽Curious about your responsibilities? You will be:
- Translating wireframes and experiences into highly-polished visual composites with a user-centered design methodology,
- Building beautiful and engaging user interfaces according to user needs, business requirements and technical constraints,
- Mentoring less experienced designers and improving internal processes.
☝️ Ready to apply? First check if you:
- Have 4 years of experience as a UI Designer,
- Have outstanding UI portfolio with commercial web or mobile projects,
- Can lead and drive younger UI designers at Netguru,
- Are able to create interactive design and high fidelity prototypes,
- Can share your knowledge and improve internal processes,
- Have a high command of written and spoken English (at least C1); Polish not required,
- Have exceptional communication skills and team-working skills,
- Have a strong social portfolio.
☝🏽We will be even happier if you:
- Know UX principles well,
- Have experience with brand design,
- Are familiar with Animation principles.
💚 We have some great Perks & Benefits for you!
- Access to the WorkSmile platform offering benefits adapted to your preferences:
- Multisport card,
- Private health insurance package,
- Life insurance,
- And hundreds of other options to choose from 15 categories (shopping, leisure, travel, food, etc.)
- Support for your growth – a book budget and a head/manager’s budget available to every employee,
- Discounts on Apple products,
- One-time 1000 PLN home office bonus,
- Home office equipment sharing option,
- Various internal initiatives: webinars, knowledge sharing sessions, internal conferences.
What will be the next 👣?
- We’ll send you feedback via email as soon as we review your portfolio and read your CV. Before applying, please, make sure your portfolio is up-to-date and that it includes information on the process you follow, the research you have done and that it presents in detail your UI skills.
- We’re going to invite authors of the most promising portfolios to the language audit.
- This step, if successful, is followed by an interview with our Recruitment and Design crews.
- If the interview goes well, we will present you with the recruitment task – a work sample, so we could learn about your real competencies.
- You’re going to receive a design task based on real-life projects that we conduct every day.
- We’re going to check how comfortable you feel with design duties and how you manage communication with a fictional client. Most importantly though, we hope you’ll enjoy the process all the way through.
- Being successful with all the previous stages, we’ll invite you to the final meeting with the Team Leader to present your task outcome.
- If everything goes well, we’ll be more than excited to welcome you on board.