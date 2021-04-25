Visual Designer

Job Details

Paceline is looking for an experienced, multi-disciplined designer who can thrive in a consumer-focused, mission-driven, and fast-paced environment. This team-oriented creative can provide beautiful animation for social posts to eye-catching emails to engaging visuals on our home page. This creative spark is not afraid to roll up their sleeves to provide stunning design to convey the Paceline brand across all marketing channels quickly.

Key Responsibilities

Work with your Marketing teammates to conceptualize and execute compelling designs across all marketing channels (website, social media content, email, in-app messaging, marketing collateral)

Collaborate with external creative partners (e.g., PR and marketing agencies) with creative concepting and production to ensure the success of marketing campaigns

Leverage data to validate your creative instincts - partner with the data science team for insight about our community to inspire new creative concepts

Nurture our brand architecture, particularly visual guide, and help translate its internal-facing intent to external-facing execution

Preferred Qualifications

4+ years of design experience for a consumer-focused brand

Experience working with copywriters as a team to tackle campaign concept development

Experience producing and iterating under a tight timeline and multiple iteration cycles

A passionate storyteller who believes that great stories change hearts and minds

Strong sense of ownership and accountability

Working in a fast-based environment

Passion for health & wellness

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A collaborative, creative go-getter, willing to roll up their sleeves

Benefits of Working at Paceline

Opportunity to be part of a fun, action-oriented, and fast-growing company with a large amount of responsibility and ownership over your work

Remote-friendly culture

Your own fitness wearable (ex: Apple Watch, Fitbit, or Garmin)

Work from anywhere in the U.S.

About Paceline

Paceline is an early-stage, venture-backed startup bringing together the worlds of health & wellness and financial services to change the nature of preventive health in society. We’re building a best-in-class fitness rewards platform and innovative financial ecosystem powered by physical activity, with the goal of helping people live longer, healthier, and better lives.

Paceline was founded by seasoned insurance and banking executives who recognized an opportunity to disrupt the $4.7 trillion financial services market by investing in healthy behavior. Our fast-growing team has extensive experience across the financial services, consumer, and digital sectors (including AIG/AIA, Sephora, Capital One, Yelp, The Real Real, Wayfair, LinkedIn, Uber, Via, Ibotta, and Prolific Interactive).



