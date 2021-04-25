Graphic Designer for Pop Culture Company
Stylistic Graphic Designer for Geek Entertainment Company
WHO WE ARE
BAM! Entertainment is a Pop Culture Entertainment company run by fans for fans. We do everything from geek culture subscription boxes to online content that is all user experience focused. We do this through celebrity autographs, online trading communities, engaging streaming content and more.
We are looking for someone to join our exciting culture to help enhance our overall brand and creative. The right person will be able to produce design elements that create the overall look of BAM! drawn from some of what inspires us (listed below). This is not your typical corporate design and infographics. This is design that will create an emotional response to our brand while drawing people in. We are a fast paced and high volume company. This requires an outgoing individual who loves people and isn't afraid of hustle with a start-up mentality.
WHAT THIS POSITION DOES
- Work with our creative team to ensure everything that a user interacts with is on brand
- Designing with marketing as a focus so we continue to broaden our influence in the industry
- Create design for everything from our website and social posts to inserts and packaging
- Meet tight deadlines and deliver insanely awesome design
- Have a voice in the direction we are going with the brand and believe in the overall vision of the company
- Deeply care about the user experience and not just put out "good enough" work but be excellent in everything done
- Proficiency in all design programs such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign
- Knowledge of typography, color and production
WHAT YOU NEED TO WORK HERE
- Passion for design and proficiency with major design software
- A solid grasp of marketing to design all creative with marketing objectives in mind
- A strong eye for visual composition
- Love having fun in what you do
- Impeccable time management skills with the ability to multitask
- Detail-oriented approach with ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines
- Ability to take initiative and power through ambiguity
- Team mentality to be a part of something bigger than yourself
- Understanding of marketing, production, website design, corporate identity, product packaging, advertisements, and multimedia design
- Solution oriented/ problem solver
- Energetic, self-starter preferred
- Understanding of Geek Culture preferred
WHAT YOU HAVE DONE
Bachelor’s degree in graphic design or some really amazing experience (not required)
A portfolio/website of your work that screams why we should hire you
COMPENSATION PACKAGE
- This position pays up to $60,000 annually depending on experience
- We offer a single PTO policy. These are paid days that can be used for sick days, vacation, extra time at holidays, or a day needed to run errands
- Paid maternity and paternity policy
- 11 holidays a year
- There is not comprehensive health care coverage at this time
BRANDS WE LOVE AND ARE INSPIRED BY
Mondo (brand)
Superplastic (brand)
Into The Spiderverse (movie)
Off White (brand)
Kelsey Dake (designer)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
If you feel like you would be a good fit within our culture and style, please show us your work. This hire will be based solely off finding the right fit style wise for our company.
This job can only be done in-house at our North Austin studio. Must be comfortable with a tight knit team in a startup type of environment.
We will email everyone back that we want to take to the next stage of the interview process.
