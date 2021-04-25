Graphic Designer for Pop Culture Company

Job Details

Stylistic Graphic Designer for Geek Entertainment Company





WHO WE ARE

BAM! Entertainment is a Pop Culture Entertainment company run by fans for fans. We do everything from geek culture subscription boxes to online content that is all user experience focused. We do this through celebrity autographs, online trading communities, engaging streaming content and more.

We are looking for someone to join our exciting culture to help enhance our overall brand and creative. The right person will be able to produce design elements that create the overall look of BAM! drawn from some of what inspires us (listed below). This is not your typical corporate design and infographics. This is design that will create an emotional response to our brand while drawing people in. We are a fast paced and high volume company. This requires an outgoing individual who loves people and isn't afraid of hustle with a start-up mentality.

WHAT THIS POSITION DOES

Work with our creative team to ensure everything that a user interacts with is on brand

Designing with marketing as a focus so we continue to broaden our influence in the industry

Create design for everything from our website and social posts to inserts and packaging

Meet tight deadlines and deliver insanely awesome design

Have a voice in the direction we are going with the brand and believe in the overall vision of the company

Deeply care about the user experience and not just put out "good enough" work but be excellent in everything done

Proficiency in all design programs such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign

Knowledge of typography, color and production

WHAT YOU NEED TO WORK HERE

Passion for design and proficiency with major design software

A solid grasp of marketing to design all creative with marketing objectives in mind

A strong eye for visual composition

Love having fun in what you do

Impeccable time management skills with the ability to multitask

Detail-oriented approach with ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines

Ability to take initiative and power through ambiguity

Team mentality to be a part of something bigger than yourself

Understanding of marketing, production, website design, corporate identity, product packaging, advertisements, and multimedia design

Solution oriented/ problem solver

Energetic, self-starter preferred

Understanding of Geek Culture preferred

WHAT YOU HAVE DONE

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design or some really amazing experience (not required)

A portfolio/website of your work that screams why we should hire you

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

This position pays up to $60,000 annually depending on experience

We offer a single PTO policy. These are paid days that can be used for sick days, vacation, extra time at holidays, or a day needed to run errands

Paid maternity and paternity policy

11 holidays a year

There is not comprehensive health care coverage at this time

BRANDS WE LOVE AND ARE INSPIRED BY

Mondo (brand)

Superplastic (brand)

Into The Spiderverse (movie)

Off White (brand)

Kelsey Dake (designer)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

If you feel like you would be a good fit within our culture and style, please show us your work. This hire will be based solely off finding the right fit style wise for our company.

This job can only be done in-house at our North Austin studio. Must be comfortable with a tight knit team in a startup type of environment.

We will email everyone back that we want to take to the next stage of the interview process.

Related keywords: graphic design, graphic designer, art, illustrator