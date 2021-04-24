Job Details

Senior Product Designer

About the role

Discovery Education is seeking a Senior Product Designer to join our Product Team to deliver intuitive, elegant, and functional experiences for our award-winning suite of blended learning K-12 products. A keen aesthetic sensibility and attention to detail, combined with a user-centered methodology, is critical for success. The ideal candidate will work directly with our researchers, product managers, and developers to collaboratively ensure success in delivering engaging, effective, and easy-to-navigate educational experiences for students, educators, and administrators.

In this role, you will have the ability to drive innovation by partnering with internal stakeholders across multiple workstreams — From concepting new features and defining overall strategy, to conducting usability testing to inform iterative product improvements. An ideal candidate will provide streamlined solutions to complex problems, weigh business goals with user needs, and continuously explore innovative design approaches.

What you’ll do

Develop and drive new strategies along with product managers, design leadership, UX research, and data teams

Design, prototype, and develop elegant and innovative solutions focused on improving the remote learning environment for educators and students alike

Deep product and systems thinker who loves untangling complex problems.

Produce and deliver universal designs that can scale not just across platforms, but also internationally.

Design for a broad set of user personas and various user types.

Identify user needs, sketch solutions with prototypes, test ideas with our research team, and refine designs with data and customer feedback.

Document detailed interaction models, information architecture, user journeys, and UI specifications.

Collaborate with the broader design team to maintain design consistency and coherence across the entire Discovery Education Learning Platform.

Evangelize best UX/UI practices to other designers, engineers, and product managers

Mentor and support less-experienced designers on the team.

Act as project lead, leading numerous feature initiatives within a focus area.

Take challenging workflows and convert them into simple, intuitive, and elegant experiences.

Present design solutions to internal stakeholders in ways that deepen their understanding of how the design solves the problem for the user at hand.

Contribute to the evolution of Discovery Education’s global design system and component library.

What you’ll need

5+ years of product design experience. Experience in designing for SaaS enterprise applications and/or educational products is a plus

Experience turning complex problems into simple and engaging experiences, with an understanding of the importance of designing for accessibility

Experience with the Agile/Lean product development methodology as well as related product management tools such as: Jira, Confluence, and Asana.

Expert execution skills and proficiency in Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Creative Suite.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with the ability to clearly articulate solutions within the problem space

The ability to do what needs to be done. You are a driven self-starter and collaborative design professional who can involve multiple cross-disciplinary team members to get to the best solution

The courage and confidence to work hard and with passion to improve the remote learning environment for teachers and students alike. Maintain consistency and focus over time with a positive “never give up” attitude

Exceptional leadership ability: You have a strong work ethic driven by a sense of urgency, organizational skills, and the ability to inspire others to act and fulfill Discovery Education’s mission

Legal right to work in the United States

About Discovery Education

What makes Discovery Education a GREAT fit for you? We are the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms, and we partner with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to provide teachers with customized solutions that support the success of all learners. When you join the Discovery Education team, you become part of a fast-growing global organization that is empowering educators with the digital tools and professional learning they need to connect students to the real-world.

For candidates interested in taking their next career step in the educational technology space, Discovery Education offers the fast pace and excitement of working for a startup, the support of an established organization, and the opportunity to be on the front lines of innovation in an industry that is always growing and transforming. Team members enjoy a high-energy, purpose-driven work environment — as well as tremendous opportunities to grow, learn and make a difference. We are an organization focused on diversity and inclusivity that provides opportunities to engage with people from variety of backgrounds. If you like working with a curious, collaborative, high-performing team, Discovery Education is the place for you.

Living Our Values

Discovery Education is a company that lives and breathes its Values. By doing so, we position our organization to continue leading the education technology world.

Our Values:

INNOVATION: We drive a culture of innovation within our organization and with our partners to prepare leaders of tomorrow.

CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT: We commit to continuous improvement by anticipating and adapting to the changing needs of our partners and the educational landscape.

EMPOWERMENT: We empower all learners by providing highly engaging, relevant experiences our partners trust.

INTEGRITY: We hold ourselves to the highest-standards and conduct ourselves with integrity in all that we do.

COMMUNITY: We connect and support our global community of learners.

INCLUSIVITY: We strive to build a company with people from diverse backgrounds, so we can better enable all learners to reach their highest potential regardless of race, gender, socio-economic standing, sexual orientation, language, ability, location, or technology.

Discovery Education is an equal opportunity employer. Discovery Education is committed to being an employer of choice, not just a good place to work, but a great and inclusive place to work. To that end, we strive to recruit and maintain a workforce that meaningfully represents the diverse and culturally rich communities that we serve. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status or disabled status or, genetic information.