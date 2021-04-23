Graphic Designer
POSITION:
Role title: FT Graphic Designer
Reports To: Design Manager
Department: Communication
We’re adding to our Communications team! If you’re creative, hard-working, love to have fun and enjoy finding creative solutions through design, apply! We are looking to hire a full-time Graphic Designer to help resource the ministries of Citizens Church.
- Areas of Responsibility
Responsibility #1: Refine and Develop and Ministry Brand Identities
- Work with the Design Manager and ministries to build out Ministry Brand assets.
- Includes: style guides, resource templates, email templates.
- Rebrand old branded assets.
Responsibility #2: Create designs and deliverables for ministry events and resources.
- Work with the Communications team and ministries to create designs and assets for events and ministries.
- Includes: screen graphics, print items, social assets, web assets and any other necessary mediums.
Responsibility #3: Develop designs for Sermon Series and Creative Projects
- The Graphic Designer will work closely with the Communications team to create designs for 2 – 3 sermon series a year.
- Includes: Fall/Summer/Spring series as well as Advent and Easter/Lent.
- Works closely with the Communication Team to develop designs and assets for any creative projects.
- Includes: videos, installations, Ministry design elements, etc.
- Key Deliverables. A deliverable is something the employee works to produce, whether tangible or intangible; for example, “preschool curriculum” (tangible) or “trained volunteers” (intangible). Any intellectual property (e.g., books, music, artwork, etc.) generated for Citizens Church should be included here.
- Ministry Department Deliverables
- Training Resourcing Designs
- Home Group Resourcing Design
- Steps/Recovery Resourcing Designs
- Worship Resourcing Designs
- Kids Resourcing Designs
- Students Resourcing Designs
- Connection Resourcing Designs
- Missions/Outreach Resourcing Designs
- Church Wide Event Designs (Lead Pastor Led Events)
- Church Picnic, Trunk or Treat, Celebration Services, CMC, Baptism Class, etc.
- Weekend Service Designs
- Sermon Series Designs
- Lyric Backgrounds
- Announcement Slides
- Ministry Partnership Designs
- Handouts
- Website Elements
- Design Elements for Website
- Social Media Designs
- Instagram and Facebook design elements
- Communication Creative Projects
- Measuring Success. How are responsibilities fulfilled and objectives met? How deliverables will be assessed and evaluated?
- Design projects given to or commissioned by the Communications department are executed well and delivered in a timely manner for ministries and other departments.
- Ministries feel equipped to promote and resource their ministry from a graphic design standpoint.
- An effective working relationship is built with other Communications staff.
- Designs meet the standard of excellence Citizens Church expects. This includes the assessment of the Design Manager and Communications Director.
- Graphic Designer is professional, teachable and committed to the mission and vision of Citizens Church.
- People with whom employee interacts with to do their job.
- Receives input from: Who guides, directs, provides input to, or influences the deliverables produced? Communications team, Design Manager and ministries.
- Works with: With whom does employee work with to create deliverables? These people may or may not be on staff; for example, “Children’s Ministry Director” or “Home Group leaders.”
- Internally, produces deliverables for: Who on staff receives the product of employees work? Design manager.
- Externally, deliverables go to: Who not on staff is the eventual recipient of employees work? Examples are “Preschoolers” or “Covenant Members.”
Receives input from:
- Communications Director
- Design Manager
- Production Manager
Works with:
- Communications Staff
Internally, produces deliverables for:
- Communications Department
- Other Ministry Departments
Externally, deliverables go to:
- Citizens Church Online Platforms
- Citizens Church Print Pieces
- Ministry Partners of Citizens Church
- Ministry Participants of Citizens Church
- Members and Attendees of Citizens Church
- Skills that are to be a desired (or required) attribute of the Graphic Designer role.
Education & Certification:
Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design or equivalent experience in Graphic Design.
Abilities & Experience:
Expert: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign
Advanced: Google Suite Tools
Proficient: ProCreate (non-essential)
Basic: Photography (non-essential)
Soft Skills:
Leadership
Communication
Problem Solving
Self-Motivated
Team Building
Decision Making
Creativity
