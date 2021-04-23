Job Details

Graphic Designer

POSITION:

Role title: FT Graphic Designer

Reports To: Design Manager

Department: Communication





We’re adding to our Communications team! If you’re creative, hard-working, love to have fun and enjoy finding creative solutions through design, apply! We are looking to hire a full-time Graphic Designer to help resource the ministries of Citizens Church.





Areas of Responsibility

Responsibility #1: Refine and Develop and Ministry Brand Identities

Work with the Design Manager and ministries to build out Ministry Brand assets.

Includes: style guides, resource templates, email templates.

Rebrand old branded assets.

Responsibility #2: Create designs and deliverables for ministry events and resources.

Work with the Communications team and ministries to create designs and assets for events and ministries.

Includes: screen graphics, print items, social assets, web assets and any other necessary mediums.

Responsibility #3: Develop designs for Sermon Series and Creative Projects

The Graphic Designer will work closely with the Communications team to create designs for 2 – 3 sermon series a year.

Includes: Fall/Summer/Spring series as well as Advent and Easter/Lent.

Works closely with the Communication Team to develop designs and assets for any creative projects.

Includes: videos, installations, Ministry design elements, etc.





Key Deliverables. A deliverable is something the employee works to produce, whether tangible or intangible; for example, “preschool curriculum” (tangible) or “trained volunteers” (intangible). Any intellectual property (e.g., books, music, artwork, etc.) generated for Citizens Church should be included here.

Ministry Department Deliverables

Training Resourcing Designs

Home Group Resourcing Design

Steps/Recovery Resourcing Designs

Worship Resourcing Designs

Kids Resourcing Designs

Students Resourcing Designs

Connection Resourcing Designs

Missions/Outreach Resourcing Designs

Church Wide Event Designs (Lead Pastor Led Events)

Church Picnic, Trunk or Treat, Celebration Services, CMC, Baptism Class, etc.

Weekend Service Designs

Sermon Series Designs

Lyric Backgrounds

Announcement Slides

Ministry Partnership Designs

Handouts

Website Elements

Design Elements for Website

Social Media Designs

Instagram and Facebook design elements

Communication Creative Projects





Measuring Success. How are responsibilities fulfilled and objectives met? How deliverables will be assessed and evaluated?

Design projects given to or commissioned by the Communications department are executed well and delivered in a timely manner for ministries and other departments.

Ministries feel equipped to promote and resource their ministry from a graphic design standpoint.

An effective working relationship is built with other Communications staff.

Designs meet the standard of excellence Citizens Church expects. This includes the assessment of the Design Manager and Communications Director.

Graphic Designer is professional, teachable and committed to the mission and vision of Citizens Church.





People with whom employee interacts with to do their job.

Receives input from: Communications team, Design Manager and ministries.

Works with: With whom does employee work with to create deliverables? These people may or may not be on staff; for example, "Children's Ministry Director" or "Home Group leaders."

Internally, produces deliverables for: Design manager.

Externally, deliverables go to: Who not on staff is the eventual recipient of employees work? Examples are "Preschoolers" or "Covenant Members."

Receives input from:

Communications Director

Design Manager

Production Manager

Works with:

Communications Staff

Internally, produces deliverables for:

Communications Department

Other Ministry Departments

Externally, deliverables go to:

Citizens Church Online Platforms

Citizens Church Print Pieces

Ministry Partners of Citizens Church

Ministry Participants of Citizens Church

Members and Attendees of Citizens Church





Skills that are to be a desired (or required) attribute of the Graphic Designer role.

Education & Certification:

Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design or equivalent experience in Graphic Design.





Abilities & Experience:

Expert: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

Advanced: Google Suite Tools

Proficient: ProCreate (non-essential)

Basic: Photography (non-essential)

Soft Skills:

Leadership

Communication

Problem Solving

Self-Motivated

Team Building

Decision Making

Creativity

PROFICIENCIES AND SOFT SKILLS

PROFICIENCY LEVELS

Basic

0-1 years of experience

General understanding

Able to achieve/accomplish through coaching and supervision

Not yet able to lead or work independently

Working

1-2 years of experience

Adequate working knowledge

Work does not require constant supervision, but intermittent steps and final product should be checked

Proficient

2-4 years of experience

Numerous project completions

Projects/tasks are completed in a timely manner without assistance

Complete ownership of work; fully responsible for final product

Ability to assist others

Advanced

4-8 years of experience

Manager of project teams

Full understanding of organization and field

Expert

8+ years of experience

Leads the managers

Provides organization and field with valuable knowledge

Thought-leader and process innovator





SOFT SKILLS EXAMPLES / “THOUGHT-STARTERS”

Assertiveness

Coaching and Development

Communication

Conflict Management

Creativity and Innovation

Decision Making

Flexibility

Mentoring

Negotiation

Observation and Reporting

Problem Solving

Recruiting and Team Selection

Resource Leveraging

Strategic Thinking

Team Building

Team Management