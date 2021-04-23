About this Role

Job Details

We're designing totally new ways to learn and interact online.

At Monthly, students have the opportunity to take month-long classes taught by instructors like Kygo, Charlie Puth, Christina Tosi (Milk Bar), Ryan Tedder (One Republic, Songland), Mark Rober (glitter bomb), The Shoe Surgeon and more. You're placed in an intimate peer group with students from around the world and start and end the class on the same day, engaging in feedback, giving and getting support, and sometimes even getting feedback from the instructors themselves! Monthly is at the intersection of edtech and social, and it's amazing to see the impact Monthly has had on helping people kickstart or shape their creative identities. Check out some of the stuff people have created, like pies, songs using vocal chops, custom sneakers and oil portraits.





Why this Role?

Shape the future of learning: We're building a platform for immersive, effective, and engaging online classes that can be taken by anyone, anywhere, together. You can help us create a world where millions of people are more creative, fulfilled, and inspired. Work with some of the best people in the world: We have an incredibly talented and passionate team that is a lot of fun to work with. We're still super small and have accomplished more than teams 10x our size. Our interests are wide and deep — and we love to combine them. Design diverse and impactful experiences from end to end: We're still a super small team, so everyone gets to work on impactful problems and wear many hats. We're building a platform that can support and encourage all forms of learning. Think about designing features that encourage learning, collaboration, and creativity. We have endless things that you can own from ideation through implementation. Join us at a magical time: We've hit profitability and product-market fit, which opens up our options to create the learning experiences of our dreams. You'd join at the perfect time to shape what we build and how we grow. You'll also learn and grow a ridiculous amount 😉. We're just getting started.

Company Mission

Inspire creativity & empower a community of learners around the world

Most of us have an itch to be creative — to make art, play music, shoot photos, write stories, build things, and find ways to express ourselves — but most of us leave our creativity behind, struggling to find the time and energy for these pursuits during our normal lives. Monthly challenges that life has to be like this.

We believe that by bringing together the right structure, tools, and community, we can help everyone experience the creativity, camaraderie, and fulfillment of learning new things with others.

Most people don't have access to the community of in-person classes. Most people don't finish most typical online courses. Monthly is pioneering a new kind of learning experience: We make classes that people finish and love that can be taken from anywhere, by anyone, together.

About this Role

Monthly Design

Design is a vital organization at Monthly. From reimagining online learning experiences as 30 day experiences to thinking about how we can continue to keep students engaged during and after the class, there's no shortage of touch points that will require you to think holistically and to discover and explore uncharted territory. You'll be responsible for advancing the design of Monthly across web, mobile web, our instructor platforms, and more.

So, what will you do as a product designer at Monthly?

Design new ways to learn and interact online — work at the intersection of curriculum and product design. Reimagine what online education can be.

Own new product features from end to finish. Idea, user research, experience design, pixel-perfect visuals, and (maybe even) front-end implementation.

Lead design for the holistic Monthly brand, from class landing pages and marketing materials, to video style guides and communications.

Tell stories. Monthly is pioneering an entirely new way to learn online — our classes are intensive, 30-day experiences focused on doing and creating, not just passively watching videos. Create materials and stories that help break the prevalent perceptions of online classes.

Design the visuals and the creative copy for our Facebook and YouTube ad campaigns, email campaigns, social media assets, and more.

Work closely with our product team to measure the performance of our end-to-end experiences (from ads and landing pages, to product engagement and class completion), and figure out how to make changes to increase engagement, conversions, and class success.

Constantly learn from our users about how they wish they could interact with Monthly and think through how we should evolve.

You may be fit for this role if:

You have at least 5 years of prior experience in design organizations that have shipped software to users, working closely with Product and Engineering teammates to develop the strategy and rationale for features.

You have an outstanding portfolio, with presentable case studies showcasing a strong foundation in product sense, idea generation, typography, interaction and visual design.

You have a sharp intuition for how people use (and wish they could use) products.

You love thinking holistically: Your considerations go beyond pretty UI and include thinking about the implications of your designs, what's most effective towards helping students learn and collaborate, what's best for the business, and how to balance speed and craft.

You're a masterful communicator and storyteller, able to draw people in and enhance understanding through design and written language.

You're a generalist at heart. You don't define yourself by a single skill.

Experience with prototyping as a means to explore and convey design solutions.

You have prior experience designing for mobile surfaces across iOS/Android, including knowledge of Apple HIG and Google Material Design.

Bonus: You're able to re-create pixel-perfect designs in HTML and CSS or you're interested in learning how! Even better if you're familiar with React.

Bonus: You have a wide range of interests and love learning new things. You consider yourself a multidisciplinary thinker.

Benefits

Health, vision, and dental insurance.

401(k) to help you save for the future.

12-16 weeks of paid parental leave.

Flexible vacation time.

Flexible work hours.

Home office stipend.

Team offsites a few times per year (post-COVID).

Unlimited Monthly classes for embracing your creativity.

This is a full-time role. We're a fully remote team distributed across the continental US.