Visual Designer, Brand Partnerships

Overtime’s sales marketing team is seeking an experienced visual designer to bring sales materials to life through design, mocks, visual expressions, and more. Who you are: you're a visual storyteller and natural problem solver who loves to create and design impactful collateral and supplemental work primarily for the sales team. You have the ability to synthesize information quickly and creatively and turn it into strategic visual presentations and representations without needing overly prescriptive direction. You enjoy collaborating with marketing to understand the task at hand to create the most effective output possible.

Our team is currently working remotely, so you’ll start out working from home, and eventually transition to working in our New York office when it reopens to the whole staff.

About Overtime

Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. We produce original content across YouTube, Snapchat and IGTV, as well as highly engaging shortform content on Instagram and TikTok. In just four years, we’ve amassed over 45 million fans and followers and drive an average of over 1.5 billion video views each month. Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms like Spark Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Greycroft Ventures as well as industry leaders like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and the late NBA Commissioner David Stern.

What you’ll do

Possess advanced conceptual skills to create innovative graphics for sales materials, such as logos/title treatments, full key artwork and visual identity for priority programming and events being pitched, social post mocks, go-to-market slides and custom sales presentations, as well as B2B materials, such as infographics and visualizations for the Overtime LinkedIn page

Take complex asks and strategize how to conceptualize and bring to life the request in a well-designed visual representation which is easy to understand for the end user who are most often brands and agencies

Collaborate with marketing to understand project assignments, audiences, and the intended message of each project

Create visuals that allow both the Overtime brand and the potential brand partner to shine

Keep the overall Overtime brand and brand guidelines top of mind while creating sales assets

Remain flexible to work with the team on time-sensitive presentations that often require reprioritization

Who you are

3+ years of experience conceptualizing and designing high-quality presentations and supporting materials for a sales/marketing team and/or at an agency

Well versed in Keynote, Photoshop, and Illustrator optional

Innovative, out-of-the-box thinker who strives for design excellence and enjoys challenges and dreaming up bold ways to distill new ideas

You have a strong design portfolio highlighting layout, typography, and your ability to bring ideas to life visually

Energetic, confident collaborator who shares work early and often and seeks out constructive feedback from others

Ability to think creatively and problem solve when faced with new challenges

Experience working in fast-paced, deadline-driven environments where multitasking and efficiency are important without sacrificing quality

You don’t only have attention to detail, you thrive in bringing the smallest details to life to help sell through an idea

Bachelor’s degree

