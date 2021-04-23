Job Details

Design Lead

About dutchie

Founded in 2017, dutchie is an all-in-one technology platform powering dispensary operations, while providing consumers with safe and easy access to cannabis. Dutchie aims to further support the positive societal change the cannabis space brings to the world through health and wellness benefits, social justice, and by empowering local communities through tax revenue. Powering thousands of dispensaries across 35+ markets throughout the United States and Canada, dutchie is the leading technology company in the cannabis space and was named to Fast Company’s 10 most innovative companies in North America and LinkedIn’s Top 50 Startups.

Dutchie has raised $253M in funding to date, backed by Tiger Global, Dragoneer, DFJ Growth, Thrive Capital, Howard Schultz, Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital, Gron Ventures, members of the founding team at DoorDash, Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, and other notable angel investors.

About the Role

The Design Lead will work directly with dutchie’s Co-Founder/Chief Product Officer and act as a player-coach, being responsible for producing design work and managing a team of designers. This is a high impact role, where you’ll be directly responsible for the creation of features that will ship to production on a daily basis. You’ll also work with our CPO to design large-scale projects that represent significant milestones on the product roadmap and move us closer towards achieving our larger goals and vision. You’ll have the opportunity to shape our design-culture from the ground up, iterating, and advancing new design techniques, methodologies, and practices within the organization.

What You’ll Do...

Lead design projects across the entire product lifecycle and multiple product launches

Lead and manage a team of designers

Partner closely with engineering and other business departments to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges

Be autonomous. You’ll take full ownership of your work, and you take responsibility for every last detail, every step of the way

Responsible for UX/UI design across web and mobile platforms

Implement design patterns and elements which work best for different workflows and types of information

Responsible for typography, color, layout, graphics, visual effects, imagery, iconography, texture, mood

Employ a user-focused mindset to advocate for the user throughout the design process

Contribute to our design system and enforce visual design consistency

Generate high-quality web and app experiences based upon specified features and functions

Map new and unfamiliar user features in an intuitive way

Ability to collaborate with engineering teams to connect back-end development to the experience and resolve connectivity issues

Ability to drive deliverables to deadlines independently

Openness to collaboration and team-based problem solving

Design features and large-scale projects on an aggressive schedule

What You Bring...

An incredible eye for beautiful, pixel-perfect design

A portfolio of design work that’s visually elegant, modern, and demonstrates your ability to solve complex problems with intuitive solutions

BA degree in Design or a related field or equivalent work experience

5+ years of experience designing for web and mobile

Experience with design tools such as Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Invision or similar tools

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, detail-oriented and receptive to feedback

Self-motivated to prioritize and manage workload and meet critical project deadlines

3+ years of experience designing functional, well-loved products (big or small)

Experience with user research and initial UX/lo-fi product mockups

Strong experience designing for mobile

Experience working closely with engineering teams and working in an environment that prioritizes fast prototyping and frequent iteration

Quantitative and user behavior analysis skills

Excellent written and verbal communicator

Experience with HTML, CSS (anything further is a plus, but not a requirement)

Demonstrated time management and organizational skills

You’ll Get…

Competitive Salary

Equity

401(k)

Full Benefits - Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Flexible vacation and sick days

Technology (hardware, software, reading materials, etc..) allowance

At dutchie, we’re committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, age, national origin, disability status, genetic information, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Dutchie believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.