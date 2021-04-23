Web Designer

Job Details

Overview

We are looking for a Designer who loves the Web, and has experience working with it, especially creating websites for b2b brands. You will be part of an amazing team, but you will also have your space to get things done by yourself. You should also know how your designs would be implemented, as you will work directly with amazing developers and engineers to make them real. We love to make people wow with our websites, but we create solutions, with a purpose, and not just shiny things.

Who you are

Let’s start with who you are not. You are not an editorial designer who’s secretly in love with Helvetica. You love technology, you love stuff that looks and works amazingly, and understand that behind the dribbble design porn websites are selling and marketing tools that need to communicate the brand values and convert visitors.

You love to learn and to teach others.

You are never muted on a call

You love designing websites, way more than products

Figma? Check.

You can create (animated) prototypes to show your ideas

You understand interactions and animations, and you use them purposely.

Webflow? That would be great, as everything we do is built in Webflow. Although, we don’t expect you to touch it. We have developers to develop, and designers to design.

You speak English, fluently (or closely) - as our company language is English we also support non-native speakers with 1:1 classes.

What you'll do

Mostly designing websites, but also some stuff in the middle to help promote Refokus so no one misses the amazing stuff we do.