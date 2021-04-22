Job Details

Opportunity: Our Los Angeles office is seeking a motion designer to work with our creative team - designing and animating typography, graphics and branding elements for the digital spots, film trailers and TV promos that we produce. Due to COVID-19, the position will be a remote role until government safety guidelines allow a sensible return to a physical one, at which point you will be required to work from our Los Angeles office. We are looking for a talented designer with professional experience that has attained a Bachelor of Design (or an industry-experience equivalent) and is eager to advance their career in television and theatrical marketing. A strong understanding and appreciation of typography and motion design is very important. The ideal candidate will:

Have 2-3 years of professional design studio experience

Have a portfolio that demonstrates their design talents, excellent typography and motion design skills.

Have good understanding of using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop & Illustrator (knowledge of Cinema 4D is a plus).

Have a strong interest in film and TV.

Be articulate and eager to learn.

Ideally have a college degree in a design related field, or real-world experience in a design-related field.

Be able to work LA hours and have the potential to work in-house in the future.

Be a US resident and/or be legally able to work in the US.

We are looking for someone to begin at the soonest opportunity.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or disability.

Please email your cover letter, resume and portfolio to zealotjobsus@zealotinc.com.