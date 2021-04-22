Bilingual Production Designer *RE-APPLY*

Job Details

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Education Modernization (EdMod) Team at Facebook is seeking a Production Design Freelancer who is bilingual to support us in English & Spanish graphic design production work across our portfolio of products and programs. By working alongside EdMod, you will support our mission to co-create free learning opportunities with historically underrepresented communities that strengthen K-12 education and support learners.





Reporting to the Head of Design, the EdMod Production Design Freelancer will work cross-functionally with graphic designers, program managers, marketing strategists, instructional designers, & video production teammates to support in creating marketing & instructional assets for a variety of projects. You will work alongside our internal design team as well as with external partners to execute on projects with pre-defined scopes & visions, ensuring to complete assets within reasonable timelines with high production quality. You understand the traditional design process and are able to create custom graphic assets with agility, intentionality, and integrity, including but not limited to: iconography, vector illustrations / infographics, typographic applications, and marketing materials (ie: one pagers, advertisements, social media assets etc.). You take creative feedback very well and are able to adapt your design solutions to fit the needs of our audience, considering their diverse backgrounds above all else. Through this position, EdMod is committed to supporting your career and personal development as you contribute towards a world where learners have more equitable access and opportunity to build upon their futures.





This is a remote consultancy position starting in June 2021 with the opportunity to extend. We are looking for an individual who can commit a minimum of 20 hours per week, which includes attending recurring team & project meetings.





RESPONSIBILITIES

Produce English and Spanish assets for the Education Modernization Team and its current and future programs, including but not limited to:

Digital Support: Design static / interactive digital banners, digital PDFs, documents within Google Docs, & presentations within Google Slides

Comms & Social Media Support: Design / maintain social media posts, templates, emailers, etc.

UI/UX Support: Design program user experience flowcharts, processes, etc.

Print Design Support: Design pamphlets, flyers, booklets, packets, etc.

Special Event Support: Design signage, promotional swag, and collateral

Misc Design Support: Design infographics and illustrations

Push strategies + concepts developed by the EdMod in-house design team to the next level through design production / execution

Work with external cross-functional partners and internal team members to project manage design needs, facilitate buy-in for assets, & collect + implement feedback

Project manage own tasks within a project management system, managing timelines, dependencies, and resourcing

Interface with EdMod design team and + extended teams on progress through various virtual conference (VC) meetings and weekly status updates

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

2–3+ years experience executing graphic assets in a design agency / studio / in-house setting

Fluent in both English and Spanish

Proficient with industry-standard design tools + skill-sets, including but not limited to capabilities with Adobe Suite (ie: Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, etc.), working capability within Figma, & some knowledge of HTML and CSS to build / maintain websites

Highly self-motivated team player who thrives in cross-functional environments, can work independently on multiple projects at once while utilizing project management skills to meet deadlines & adapt to shifting priorities, and can serve as a team point-of-contact for other external partners when needed

Experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of work and committed to providing this perspective during design production through a learner-first approach to solving problems

Excellent design fundamental skills, including typography and layout skills, acute attention to detail, physical prototyping mockups, presentation skills, and staying up-to-date with design trends

Proficiency with the Google Suite (Docs / Sheets / Slides) + Microsoft Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) with experience in documentation

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor's degree in Visual Communication Design / Graphic Design

Experience producing graphic assets for any combination of the K–12, Ed-tech, STEM, and volunteer / non-profit sectors a plus, more specifically in the field of computer science and alongside our communities (ie: Black and Latinx, Indigenous, and female-identifying learners in particular)

Experience in simple or advanced animation & video-editing skills within Adobe After Effects / Adobe Premiere Pro programs a plus (ie: video transitions, animating lower-thirds, lightly animating pre-designed visuals, fully-animating sequences or illustrated elements, etc.)

Proficiency with creating email journeys within Salesforce





COMPANY BACKGROUND

TO APPLY

If interested, we encourage candidates to submit a resume and cover letter covering the following points:

Background

Why are you interested in this project? What unique value add will you bring to the team?

What is your main working location, hours of work, and any other jobs you currently will have in addition to this one (full-time corporate job vs. full-time freelancer, etc.?).

What are your relevant experiences with the diversity, equity, and inclusion landscape in the K-12 education space? How does inclusion and equity show up in your practice?

Work Samples & References

Please provide 2–3 work samples that best represent your experience relevant for this job. We would like to review for style, execution, organization, and general capabilities. Examples within the education, non-profit, and / or computer science space are welcome but not required.

Please provide 2–3 client references.

Working Budget

Please provide a clear understanding of how you price consulting projects, including your hourly rate if applicable.





Please submit these requirements to EdModRecruiting@fb.com with “Bilingual Production Designer – from Dribbble” in the subject line of your email.