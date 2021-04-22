Job Details

OneSignal is looking for a Product Designer to help design the UX of our messaging platform used by 1 million app developers, and our mobile app experiences that reach billions of devices. We're looking for a team member with attention to detail and who understands design isequal parts form and function. You will work closely with engineering, product and other areas of the business to help make our product more intuitive and delightful to use.

We are looking for someone who puts our users first and is able to articulate their design decisions. We want people that have a ‘ship it’ mentality and have a passion for always measuring and learning. We want people who care about building easy to use products and have a savvy for using data to make better design decisions.

You’ll join our Design team. We’re a nimble group that spans user research, user experience, prototyping, visual design, brand design, design systems and UI development. We ideate a lot. We prototype a lot. We talk to users to validate our work. We run cross functional workshops to influence design thinking across the company.

Responsibilities:

Work directly on the UI and UX of our web products

Work with product managers and engineers to explore the problem space and solutions

Develop user flows, wireframes and other assets to help facilitate product discovery

Design high fidelity mockups and prototypes for new features

Provide and solicit feedback from cross-functional stakeholders

Work closely with the engineering team to deliver a quality product

Observe current user behavior and propose design suggestions to improve UX

Conduct various types of UX research including both qualitative and quantitative

Work with design and engineering to implement and evolve our design system

Build empathy and understanding of our users and how to empower them

Skills and Experience