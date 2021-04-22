Product Designer
OneSignal is looking for a Product Designer to help design the UX of our messaging platform used by 1 million app developers, and our mobile app experiences that reach billions of devices. We're looking for a team member with attention to detail and who understands design isequal parts form and function. You will work closely with engineering, product and other areas of the business to help make our product more intuitive and delightful to use.
We are looking for someone who puts our users first and is able to articulate their design decisions. We want people that have a ‘ship it’ mentality and have a passion for always measuring and learning. We want people who care about building easy to use products and have a savvy for using data to make better design decisions.
You’ll join our Design team. We’re a nimble group that spans user research, user experience, prototyping, visual design, brand design, design systems and UI development. We ideate a lot. We prototype a lot. We talk to users to validate our work. We run cross functional workshops to influence design thinking across the company.
Responsibilities:
- Work directly on the UI and UX of our web products
- Work with product managers and engineers to explore the problem space and solutions
- Develop user flows, wireframes and other assets to help facilitate product discovery
- Design high fidelity mockups and prototypes for new features
- Provide and solicit feedback from cross-functional stakeholders
- Work closely with the engineering team to deliver a quality product
- Observe current user behavior and propose design suggestions to improve UX
- Conduct various types of UX research including both qualitative and quantitative
- Work with design and engineering to implement and evolve our design system
- Build empathy and understanding of our users and how to empower them
Skills and Experience
- 4+ years experience in a similar roleIntuitive mind for good user experience
- Ability to analyze, optimize, and simplify workflows
- Effectively communicate with other team members
- Experience designing for both responsive web and mobile
- Relevant understanding of best practices and trends in UI/UX design
- Obsessive attention to pixels
- Portfolio of past work showcasing your process
- Mastery of design and prototyping tools such as Figma and Sketch (we use Figma)
- Familiar with building and thinking in design systems
- Understand technical requirements and aspects of modern apps