UX / Web Designer

Job Details

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Visva is the best place for positive content and community. Visva allows making new friends around things people care about.

Visva is seeking a passionate Senior Web Designer to join our growing team and lead design execution for our website and landing pages.

In this role you will own the design of Web Experience and spend the majority of your time working with Design Lead to apply existing native Mobile experience to the Web application.

Responsibilities:

Lead design execution for our website and landing pages, develop creative campaign assets.

Contribute to the development of brand standards and design guidelines.

Collaborate with our Product, Engineer teams and stakeholders.

Critical skills:

Highly skilled with design tools to produce wireframes, high fidelity mockups, and prototypes. We are using Sketch and Zeplin.

Solid understanding of CSS/HTML/Javascript capabilities and limitations.

Responsive/cross-platform design skill.

Up-to-date with the latest web trends, techniques, and technologies.

Online portfolio with examples of recent digital work.

Desired Experience:

Creating consumer-oriented experiences for web

Prototyping and testing throughout the design process and proficiency in Sketch, and other design tools

Presenting design concept ideas at varying levels of resolution (sketches, low-fi mockups, hi-fi comps, interactive prototypes, etc.)

Taking feedback from various teams and iterating on the solution while maintaining positive communication

Bonus Points:

Ability to develop prototypes for your design and collaborate with developers.

Solid understanding of the full product life cycle (discover, design, test, ship, and iterate).

Benefits:

Flexible work hours. We’re looking for at least 4 hours overlap with PDT timezone.

Ability to work remotely with occasional office visits to meet your team in person.

Paid vacation days.

Paid holidays.

Group health insurance for employees and families.

Short-term disability insurance.

Long-term disability insurance.

Option for 401k contribution.





How to apply

Send relevant work samples and anything else that will make you stand out, to natalia@visva.com.