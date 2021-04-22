Art Director (Remote)

Job Details

Siege Media is a growing and remote-first content marketing agency! We were nationally recognized on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list and Inc. 5000 list, highlighting the 5000 fastest-growing private companies. Interested in joining the Siege team? We currently have a spot open for a talented Art Director to help us continue to deliver great content for our world-class clients.

Perks for United States residents include 100% health, vision and dental benefits, 50% 401k match up to 6% of your salary, donation matching, career development training, unlimited PTO, work-from-home equipment, and free pens. Everyone loves free pens. We also hire internationally, apply or get in touch to learn about life working at Siege abroad.

Learn more about working at Siege by watching our careers video, experiencing our culture on Instagram, and checking out our work on Dribbble!

Siege Media values diversity. We encourage people of color, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, parents and those with disabilities to apply. Through our “health, then work” philosophy we are committed to helping all people succeed at Siege. If you require reasonable accommodation to complete our application or interview process, please let us know.

Responsibilities

Design in-post images for blog and resource page content (example images here)

Align images to branding of companies with strict design guidelines

Create well-structured infographics for marketing purposes

Communicate with content marketing and front end development teams to implement designs

Work on deadline and on-brand to create marketable images for the web

Interface with clients about brand requirements and content ideas

Incorporate changes recommended by clients and the Siege Media team into the final design

Stay on top of graphic design trends to develop innovative content for the purpose of building client visibility

Required Skills

Tech savvy/interest in the internet

Ability to J.F.D.I.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud (Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign)

Ability to create original and high quality illustrations

Working knowledge of HTML/CSS

Strong interpersonal skills, with ability to form productive working relationships

Strong project management skills, with ability to juggle multiple projects while still working effectively

Ability to set priorities, meet deadlines and work independently

Agile graphic design capabilities that can produce attractive content across many different industries

Close attention to detail, i.e. strong editing skills

Proven ability to generate creative ideas that attract attention on the web

Suggested Skills

SEO knowledge/experience

Working knowledge of WordPress

Experience using Microsoft Office and/or the Google Doc tool suite

Working knowledge of AfterEffects

2+ years experience in a graphic design role

Graphic Design degree from respected 4-year institution

1-2 years experience with digital marketing

1-2 years experience working in an agency environment

The salary range for this position is $52,000.00-$75,000.00 DOE. You will also be eligible for a 3%-9% salary bonus depending on personal and team performance, although this is not guaranteed. Designers are also eligible for optional incremental overflow work that can make you an additional $550-$1,800/mo.

Please plan to upload the following information during the application process:

Your resume

A short introduction/cover letter

Links to your portfolio/an attached portfolio

A design example you feel best matches the normal requirements of this position





Manage a team of 3-6 graphic designers

Provide art direction for 5-10 mid-size to enterprise clients with varied brand guidelines your team creates content for

Art direction will primarily be for in-post images for blog and resource page content, as well as infographics (example work here)

Work on deadline to create on-brand images and infographics that are marketable for the web for 1-2 clients of your own

Align images to branding of companies with strict design guidelines

Create well-structured infographics for marketing purposes

Communicate with content marketing and front end development teams to implement designs, and solve design problems of your team

Interface with clients about brand requirements and content ideas

Incorporate changes recommended by clients and the Siege Media team into the final design

Stay on top of graphic design trends to develop innovative content for the purpose of building client visibility

Nurture the careers and skill development of your immediate design team, and also contribute to the development of the greater creative team

2-3 years of experience in a design management role

5+ years of experience in a graphic design role

The salary range for this position is $68,000.00-$89,000.00 DOE. You will also be eligible for a 3%-9% salary bonus depending on personal and team performance, although this is not guaranteed. Designers are also eligible for optional incremental overflow work that can make you an additional $550-$1,800/mo.

