TOKY is looking for a passionate, curious, and talented Interactive Designer. This role may be based anywhere in the United States.

We’re looking for a strong digital thinker who loves the challenge of turning tough problems into beautiful, smart, and engaging experiences for the web. You will work directly with our creative leaders to create innovative and thoughtful design and user experiences for a variety of clients across the country.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Concept innovative digital experiences and creative design solutions

Develop detailed site maps and wireframes for highly interactive interfaces across multiple platforms; this individual will be heavily involved in site concept development, planning, and user experience processes

Work closely with writers, brand designers, photographers, producers, and developers to create and execute projects from start to finish

Required Skills & Experience:

3+ years professional (post-college graduation) experience with a strong portfolio as an Interactive Designer

Design obsessive, with a solid foundation in typography, layout, and general design

Tech-curious, with a passion for digital innovation and technology and a solid understanding of tools and trends

Information architecture experience

Excellent communication and presentation skills

In-depth understanding of HTML, capabilities of web browsers, Sketch, Photoshop, etc.

A great collaborator with a positive outlook — no grouches

Additional Skills and Experience:

Experience with InVision

Experience with Illustrator and InDesign

Basic working knowledge of animation

We Offer:

Competitive salary and a great benefits package including medical, dental, short-term disability, long-term disability, life insurance, and 401k match

A great open loft work environment in the heart of Midtown Alley, St. Louis’s Design District, near bars, restaurants, and many creative shops

A highly collaborative team environment with designers, writers, developers, producers, and project managers who work and play hard

Paid holidays and solid vacation/personal time

How to Apply:

Fill out this form.

Include a link to your online portfolio.

No phone calls, please.

Thanks, and good luck!