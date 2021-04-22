Senior UI Designer (Web & E-Com Agency)

Job Details

DIGITAL BUTTER

We are an independent Digital Agency in Hong Kong with core services in Web Design in Hong Kong & e-commerce development.

We specialise in the design & build of high performing platforms & stores. We produce work that redefines category excellence and accelerates platform profitability.

SENIOR UI DESIGNER

[3 MONTH CONTRACT - IMMEDIATE START]

Want to try working in a fast-growing agency....? Where the work is wide and varied & the agency process allows you to do what you do best? Speak to us about this role!

We’re looking for a Senior Web Designer to join our design practice and accelerate our expertise with e-commerce design. You are both fascinated and passionate about design strategy, and equally as willing to work through UI’s for a large and complex sitemap!

You'll be working directly with our Strategy leads to participate in UX sessions (we all join in!) and then be briefed on projects. The projects are generally custom design/build e-commerce and/or CMS based website projects.

We'll need you to:

Review client brand guidelines and prepare mood boards, colour palettes, fonts and web design style and direction.

Use Figma (or similar design tools) for custom UI designs (we very rarely use templates/themes) for both new projects and existing client briefs - for e-commerce platforms and websites.

From time to time work with our existing client base and make updates or adjustments to current layouts and/or designs.

You should be/have:

Located somewhere in Asia-Pacific so you can work comfortably in our timezone (Hong Kong)

3+ years of professional web development agency or freelance experience designing large sitemaps and complex CMS-driven websites or e-commerce platforms

Experience collaborating with strategists and developers to see projects through to completion

Comfortable using design tools: Mainly Figma but if required Sketch, and Adobe CS

If you're interested please reach out and chat to us!

We'll be asking for your details, portfolio (calling out any e-commerce designs you've done) and asking you about your design process. It shouldn't take more than 10 minutes!

Apply here - https://digitalbutter.typeform.com/to/vlGdBE9s

We look forward to meeting you!