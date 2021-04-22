Job Details

Consistently named one of the top D.C. start-ups to watch since 2016, Quorum builds software that helps public affairs professionals work smarter and move faster. Our philosophy is people-first, whether we’re supporting team members in their careers or prioritizing our clients with a best-in-class customer success program. Quorum’s clients use our tools to bring a modern approach to advocacy work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and more than a dozen countries.

As the Instructional Designer, you will report to the Director of Support in order to develop and curate Quorum’s e-learning program that educates users on what our product offers and how to successfully use it. You will be responsible for administering and maintaining external training programs for end users, occasionally offering general customer support, and playing a big role in transforming and improving the infrastructure for self-guided product education.

What You’ll Do

First Week: You’ll learn the ins and outs of the current Quorum client experience, gain exposure to our products, and the public affairs world. You’ll start learning about the Customer Success Team’s processes and the training processes.

First Month: You’ll totally immerse yourself in the Quorum product and evaluate our current training materials. You’ll start to work with members of the customer success and product team to establish the key objectives for Quorum’s training program and have a rough project timeline.

First Six Months: You’ll have established a full project plan for Quorum’s training program. You will manage and create all training materials with limited help from the product team, customer success team, and other subject matter experts.

First Year: You will analyse how the training program accomplishes the set objectives and ensure that the program meets our company goals and continue to edit. You will suggest improvements to the next iteration of the training program based on findings.

About You

You have full-time, professional experience designing client-facing curriculum and trainings for a complex software product or platform

You can provide an online professional portfolio of past digital instructional design work that highlights your experience working with various learning methods (e.g, e-learning)

You are comfortable describing the instructional design process you use and can offer concrete examples of times where you have used an instructional design process (e.g., ADDIE, Bloom’s Taxonomy of Learning Objectives) to rollout and/or enhance a learning program

You take pride in defining measuring, and achieving success criteria (e.g., 3-5 metrics that let you know whether or not the learning program you rolled out achieved the organization’s goals)

You enjoy building strong professional relationships with subject matter experts (SMEs) and end-users in order to uncover learning needs

You are excited to design content that engages (e.g., gamification, learning tracks, etc.) a range of users and skill levels

You have very strong written and verbal communication skills

You have experience using storyboarding/script-writing tools (e.g., Canva, Sketch) and client-facing learning management systems to design and execute on learning programs for commercial end-users (e.g., professionals in a corporate environment rather than students in an academic setting)

You will stand out if you have a track record of delivering complex projects on-time and on-budget

You are a superstar if you have experience with at least one of the following functions: government relations, public affairs, corporate communications (CRM) software.

About the Customer Success Team

We’re responsible for ensuring that clients have an amazing experience with Quorum

We provide team and individual product demonstrations and trainings that promote best practices in the government affairs space

We are dedicated to every user’s success and address challenges quickly and creatively

We act as staunch advocates for our clients, including identifying and responding to diverse client use cases

We take pride in developing personal relationships with our users and our team

We regularly support one another to ensure the success of our team and our clients

We’re very close as a company—we work together, hang out together, and we value each others’ ideas and input

Our Work Environment:

We usually work in a vibrant, sunlit space in our modern, open concept office. During the COVID-19 health crisis, most of our team members are working from home in locations around the world. Team members will have the option to work from home until at least September 1, 2021. Those that feel safe re-entering the office earlier can apply to be part of a pilot re-entry program. All candidates need to be willing and able to relocate to the Washington DC area in 2021

Our office building is located in the heart of downtown DC, easily accessible by metro, bus, and rideshares. It is also in close proximity to great restaurants, food trucks, shopping, and popular happy hour spots.

Our team loves to spend time doing fun things outside of the office, which we call Quorum Fun events. Past Quorum Fun events have included apple picking, yoga, and wine tasting

If you’d like to have a big impact at a fast-growing company that is changing the way the advocacy process works, drop us a line. We’d love to talk to you!

Compensation Structure