Product Designer

Job Details

About InVideo:

At InVideo we believe that the future of video creation is in the browser, across devices, collaborative and easy. We have 7M+ users from 190+ countries. We are a team of highly ambitious individuals across 4 continents tackling challenging and beautiful problems.

World of video creation will take a huge leap if we execute our vision, it's also an incredibly difficult tech and design problem.

PS - Product design has never been our forte, WE WANT TO CHANGE THAT ASAP.

What you will do:

Contribute to the overall strategy and decision-making about product direction

Help deliver and refine clear storytelling around product needs and opportunities

Work cross-functionally with product management, engineering, and design peers

Create, collaborate, and iterate on flows, prototypes, and high-fidelity visuals

Design and ship high-quality product improvements

You might be a good fit if you:

Love tackling ambiguous problems and shaping them into clear goals

Leverage prototyping skills to articulate your designs, especially in cases where interactions may be particularly nuanced

Value high quality well crafted visual design, and care about the details

Are comfortable leading large projects

Here are some projects you could work on: