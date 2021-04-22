Product Designer
About InVideo:
At InVideo we believe that the future of video creation is in the browser, across devices, collaborative and easy. We have 7M+ users from 190+ countries. We are a team of highly ambitious individuals across 4 continents tackling challenging and beautiful problems.
World of video creation will take a huge leap if we execute our vision, it's also an incredibly difficult tech and design problem.
PS - Product design has never been our forte, WE WANT TO CHANGE THAT ASAP.
What you will do:
- Contribute to the overall strategy and decision-making about product direction
- Help deliver and refine clear storytelling around product needs and opportunities
- Work cross-functionally with product management, engineering, and design peers
- Create, collaborate, and iterate on flows, prototypes, and high-fidelity visuals
- Design and ship high-quality product improvements
You might be a good fit if you:
- Love tackling ambiguous problems and shaping them into clear goals
- Leverage prototyping skills to articulate your designs, especially in cases where interactions may be particularly nuanced
- Value high quality well crafted visual design, and care about the details
- Are comfortable leading large projects
Here are some projects you could work on:
- Landing page designs (product-related and not marketing-related) + user journey to improve activation