All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

Copy

About InVideo:

At InVideo we believe that the future of video creation is in the browser, across devices, collaborative and easy. We have 7M+ users from 190+ countries. We are a team of highly ambitious individuals across 4 continents tackling challenging and beautiful problems.

World of video creation will take a huge leap if we execute our vision, it's also an incredibly difficult tech and design problem.

PS - Product design has never been our forte, WE WANT TO CHANGE THAT ASAP.

What you will do:

  • Contribute to the overall strategy and decision-making about product direction
  • Help deliver and refine clear storytelling around product needs and opportunities
  • Work cross-functionally with product management, engineering, and design peers
  • Create, collaborate, and iterate on flows, prototypes, and high-fidelity visuals
  • Design and ship high-quality product improvements

You might be a good fit if you:

  • Love tackling ambiguous problems and shaping them into clear goals
  • Leverage prototyping skills to articulate your designs, especially in cases where interactions may be particularly nuanced
  • Value high quality well crafted visual design, and care about the details
  • Are comfortable leading large projects

Here are some projects you could work on:

  • Landing page designs (product-related and not marketing-related) + user journey to improve activation
Apply for this position
InVideo
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 22, 2021
You might also like
  1. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  2. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search UI & Visual Designers
  2. Search Remote UI & Visual Designers
Apply for this position