PT Product Designer - Aussie tech co.

At Ampjar we live for creators who are building something that they love.

We know that for these creators, growing an authentic following is critical and can be incredibly challenging.

Ampjar is a platform that exchanges shoutouts to drive discovery between creators and customers.

We've grown an incredibly high quality core of members over the past two years. The network effects are kicking in, and our north star metric - total shoutouts is up 380% in the past 3 months.

We've recently raised a Seed+ round from our trusted investors, and some awesome new strategic investors, to give us the fuel to drive growth through 2021.

We're looking for a Product Designer to work 2-3 days a week to use a combination of UX and UI design to build intelligence, joy and gamification into our product so our members have incredible experiences every time they use Ampjar and keep coming back for more.

Responsibilities:

Drive the visual direction of our platform in concert with one other designer.

Work across mobile and desktop versions of our platform.

Work with our CEO as well as regularly communicate with our engineering, growth and customer success leads to shape and deliver the product that our customers are calling out for.

Use data, research, and experience to shape your perspectives and use best digital design practices.

Requirements:

3+ years UX design experience with significant responsibility in leading projects or full platforms.

Familiar with building and managing digital design systems (including components) and comfortable working in Figma and Notion.

Care about the creator economy and love when you find a new brand that does something special that big brands never could.

Be a collaborative team member who can work with multiple sources of information within our team.

Think with an entrepreneurial spirit and can show that you get things done.

We know this really comes down to quality of your work too, so just be awesome at what you do!

It'd be awesome if you also:

Have experience with designing for passionate creators and small business operators.

Love gamification and have experience in using incentives to drive desired actions.

Have worked with credit and reward systems built intrinsically into a product.

Have experience working on products in multiple territories and languages.

Have worked with majority women-owned business customers as >90% of our customers identify as women.

We're a fully remote team with the team based across Australia, the US and Singapore with key support teams in Egypt and the Philippines. This is a Part Time role and you can work from anywhere.

We'll pull the whole team of 20 back together in person as soon as we're next able to. Thailand 2019 was incredible!

We're offering a competitive salary package and will hire this role as soon as we find the right person, so don't hold back before applying!

Got questions? Please email pete@ampjar.com