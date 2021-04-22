Head of Product Design (f/m/d)

Job Details

Join the challenge: we grow together!





Your mission

Lead product design strategy, collaborate and build alignment with key stakeholders, VP Product, CTO and the leadership team to ensure the strategy delivers on both the customer and business goals

Structure user research to strategically learn what excites customers and holds them back to inform roadmaps and design decisions

Coordinate cross-functional feature-work of product designers with product managers and frontend engineers

Grow, manage and develop a team of (currently) four product designers

Mentor the team on design processes and guide them to high quality design outcomes





That’s you

You have a proven track record of shaping and designing world-class digital B2C products

Experience in building and scaling design processes and design systems with strong results

Experience with qualitative and quantitative research methods and demonstrated track record of driving strategic and tactical research in collaboration with cross-functional teams

Ideally, you directed, mentored, inspired teams before

Excellent proactive communication skills





You can look forward to

A fast and value-oriented company with flat hierarchies and helpful colleagues

A positive, focused, appreciative, and goal-oriented atmosphere. Our working environment is our heart and soul

Getsafe is shaped by each and every one of us. We are a close-knit team and host after work events

A competitive remuneration package with trust-based working hours as well as sustainable career and development opportunities. We invest in your growth!

Support for relocation, work permits, and other administrative procedures as well as free German classes, if needed

Modern and spacious rooms kitted out with the best equipment offer you all the possibilities to work freely. We have comfortable couches & community areas – what do you feel like doing today?

Do you live further away? No problem: Our office is located near Heidelberg city centre and the railway station, with excellent transport connections!

Do you want to start remotely? No problem: We value good communication and with random coffees and regular catch-ups working almost feels like being in the office!





Meet your team

Konrad Heimpel #dadofmany #nerdbyheart #snowlover #pizzaisallyouneed

Julian Krämer #productdesigner #sourdoughthough #*****dontkillmyvibe #minimalism

Daniel Kern #productdesign #beeronsups #skiinstructor

Chia Li #productdesigner





Your Contact Person

Jule Stellrecht I Tech Recruiter I j.stellrecht@hellogetsafe.com





About Getsafe

Getsafe is one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe. Through our app, we offer digital insurance and protect people and everything that is important to them, so that they can live freely and self-determined - regardless of who they are and how they live.

Our team has over 120 colleagues from more than 25 nations. To help Getsafe continue to grow, we are looking for talents who think entrepreneurially and share our values: we grow together, can rely on each other and turn opportunities into successes.