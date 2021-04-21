Lead Visual Designer

Job Details

Lead Designer

Our design team is made up of passionate, creative, thinkers - evolving the future of human and vehicle interactions. As a Design Lead, you’ll work to ship world-class design for a Fortune 500 leader in the automotive industry. You’ll lead design development for things you’ve never made before, supporting globally-dispersed teams and becoming a high-impact member of Fantasy’s design team.





In this role you will...

Evaluate client asks and create various levels of design concepting and development through concepting and execution

Articulate ideas and present design rationale clearly and effectively to senior client executives

Support other designers by providing constructive critique and guidance

Collaborate with a team of designers, and producers to develop and implement your ideas





We expect you to have...

5 years of senior-level, client-facing design experience, working collaboratively in a studio environment

Experience owning the concepting and development for UI design and digital products features

Exceptional communication skills to convey your design ideas to others, especially non-visual thinkers

A strong portfolio of your work, highlighting your eye for design, conceptual thinking, attention to detail, ability to move from concept to increasing levels of design fidelity, and your ability to communicate visually. Include an explanation of what you created and where you worked collaboratively with others.





Strong candidates will also have...

The ability to excite and engage; you know how to tap into your audience and get them excited

A love of exploration; you don’t mind creating lots of options, in fact, it’s your preferred method

No fear of the details; you can paint in broad brushstrokes but are equally comfortable with diving into the minutiae

A desire to work collaboratively with others and lend support where needed.





Checklist