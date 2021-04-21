All Jobs
Job Details

Lead UX Designer

Lead UX Designer

A Lead UX Designer at Fantasy works to ship world-class products for pioneering companies. You will oversee talented teams and work hands-on with organizations to create future experiences that might range from global mobile OS's to web.

We have created a shared Keynote to provide a better insight into the Lead UX Designer role.


Responsibilities

  • Lead projects alongside a talented group of designers
  • Hands-on work
  • Work end-to-end to ship great products
  • Develop strong working relationships with clients


Qualifications

  • Proven experience in defining user experiences for a variety of applications, products, and platforms
  • Strong communication skills, both written and oral, with the natural ability to articulate and defend design decisions
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to excite and engage those around you to bring about the best outcomes


Professional Experience

  • 5+ years of experience in creative and digital agencies
  • Experience leading the creation of digital products and platforms
  • A portfolio showcasing innovative design solutions across a breadth of business verticals


Checklist

  • You have a strong UX portfolio which demonstrates your process
  • You're ready to both lead and to learn
  • You can work with our New York team
FΛNTΛSY
Job Type
Full-time
Location
New York, NY
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 21, 2021
Team Members
