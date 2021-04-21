Job Details
Lead UX Designer
A Lead UX Designer at Fantasy works to ship world-class products for pioneering companies. You will oversee talented teams and work hands-on with organizations to create future experiences that might range from global mobile OS's to web.
We have created a shared Keynote to provide a better insight into the Lead UX Designer role.
Responsibilities
- Lead projects alongside a talented group of designers
- Hands-on work
- Work end-to-end to ship great products
- Develop strong working relationships with clients
Qualifications
- Proven experience in defining user experiences for a variety of applications, products, and platforms
- Strong communication skills, both written and oral, with the natural ability to articulate and defend design decisions
- Attention to detail
- Ability to excite and engage those around you to bring about the best outcomes
Professional Experience
- 5+ years of experience in creative and digital agencies
- Experience leading the creation of digital products and platforms
- A portfolio showcasing innovative design solutions across a breadth of business verticals
Checklist
- You have a strong UX portfolio which demonstrates your process
- You're ready to both lead and to learn
- You can work with our New York team