Job Details

Lead UX Designer

A Lead UX Designer at Fantasy works to ship world-class products for pioneering companies. You will oversee talented teams and work hands-on with organizations to create future experiences that might range from global mobile OS's to web.

We have created a shared Keynote to provide a better insight into the Lead UX Designer role.





Responsibilities

Lead projects alongside a talented group of designers

Hands-on work

Work end-to-end to ship great products

Develop strong working relationships with clients





Qualifications

Proven experience in defining user experiences for a variety of applications, products, and platforms

Strong communication skills, both written and oral, with the natural ability to articulate and defend design decisions

Attention to detail

Ability to excite and engage those around you to bring about the best outcomes





Professional Experience

5+ years of experience in creative and digital agencies

Experience leading the creation of digital products and platforms

A portfolio showcasing innovative design solutions across a breadth of business verticals





Checklist