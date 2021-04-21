Visual Designer | Brand

Job Details

This role is based at our Phoenix, AZ HQ, and would require relocation to the Phoenix area.

Come join the Nikola Motor’s Creative Services Team as a Visual Designer. To build and maintain our brand by creating assets for all departments, help them visually communicate our brand internally to our employees and externally to the world.

Our team ultimately enables the selling of our products to our customers through the content we create. There are dynamic challenges that allow you to increase your skillset…and we create cool stuff for a cool company!

We work in a field where the technology is changing daily, but that technology will forever change the world as we know it. Get to know a team and a culture who are learning and discovering daily, and who are developing the technology that everyone will know by name in 5-7 years from now.

What you’ll create:

Define Nikola's visual brand language and organization.

Work closely with the Marketing and Sales teams to ensure that content objectives are met.

Develop compelling designs for Nikola’s brand for use across a multitude of channels such as, social media, website, in-store experiences, vehicle wraps, displays, experiences, banners, flyers, brochures, etc.

Be a visionary storyteller

Innovate on new media approaches/experiences for campaigns.

Strategic Priorities & Challenges:

Define and refresh the Nikola Brand and setup a new standard to use across all departments and how we position ourselves to the world.

As the company grows, the request for graphic assets also continues to grow.

Are you capable of:

Defining a fresh Brand Identity w/ brand guidelines and templates.

High proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite.

Being highly creative/innovative in multiple types of media.

You are collaborative. You expect change.

Extensive experience with archiving digital assets

Have an eye for good imagery as well as good design and are skillful at working with video, stills, and graphic elements.

What you “MUST” already bring to the table:

**ALL APPLICATIONS MUST PROVIDE A LINK OR ATTACH THEIR PORTFOLIO OF WORK TO BE CONSIDERED**

BFA in Graphic Design, New Media Design, Transmedia Design or Visual Communication OR equivalent (and proven) work experience in a related field.

Experience with Branding and Brand Identity is a must!

is a 4+ years of experience as a Visual Designer or Graphic Designer.

Expert in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

A strong portfolio demonstrating exceptional visual communication / branding work

A passion for predicting future trends

Able to manage multiple projects to meet all deadlines

Excellent presentation skills

Strong layout and typography skills preferred.

Additional Profile Characteristic Preferred:

A passion for and working knowledge of auto industry, EVs, and the future of mobility

Experience in a start-up environment

Photography, Video Editing





Candidates must have current U.S. work authorization or be TN eligible from Mexico or Canada.

This position is not eligible for CPT or OPT.