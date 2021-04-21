Product Design Manager

Job Details

Auth0 is a unicorn that just closed a $120M Series F round of funding, with total capital raised to date of $330M and valuation of nearly $2B. We are growing rapidly and looking for exceptional new team members to add to our exceptional talent pool - and who will help take us to the next level of success. One team, one score.

Our vision is to provide people with secure access to any application in one click or less. And our promise is to make identity work for everyone—whether you’re a developer looking to innovate, or a security professional looking to mitigate. We are looking for curious, excited, boundary-pushing team members. So, if you’re a big thinker who is nimble and adaptable, Auth0 may be an ideal place for you to shine.

What's the opportunity?

We’re looking for an experienced design manager who will have the chance to help build, coach, and mentor a highly skilled group of designers. We go to extraordinary lengths to produce world-class work, and you will get to both deploy your hard-earned experience and build your skills in an organization where your area of work is highly valued.

This position will help build the core experience of our product and lead designers who are working on growth, enablement, systems, and optimize key customer touch points across the platform such as onboarding and support experiences. You'll be responsible for the strategic and creative output of a major product area. You'll will be involved in every step of the product development lifecyle, including ideation, discovery, development, research, mapping user flows, and designing working alongside PMs and Engineering leads to lead the efforts.

You will

Manage a quickly growing and business-critical team

Manage a team of designers working on Auth0’s core experiences and solving some of the most complex design problems around today

Grow the team to meet business demands and employee development needs

Partner closely with PMs to manage resourcing of projects

Collaborate with Design and Auth0 leadership to determine design direction

Inspire, motivate, and lead designers across experience levels to do the best work of their career

Work closely with our Product Management, Product Engineering, Marketing, and senior leadership to deliver stunning and effective work

Identify opportunities for cross-departmental work and understand the shared dependencies that connect all of our products and services

Work with engineering and product leaders to establish both near-term and long-term product vision

Influence product strategy and contextualize high-level decisions and direction for your team

Seek opportunities to build systems of enablement across Product Delivery and beyond

You may be a fit for this role if:

You have managed a team of 5+ product designers before

You have helped scale design attributes and systems across a company in previous roles

You have 8+ years product/UX design experience

You can clearly and effectively formulate direction and strategy for your team

You have a proven record of acting as a leader across multiple teams through the application of design thinking, craft, customer focus, and product contributions.

You have experience managing widely distributed teams (geography and time)

You have developed and communicated a cohesive strategy for how all product teams across a large surface area work together

You can demonstrate an insightful understanding of customer needs, the competitive landscape, emerging technology, and market trends and set an example of delivering high-value work for customers.

You have experience directing both the visual and user experience design of projects

You have a diverse design management portfolio (including B2B & B2C projects), across web and mobile, that reflect critical thinking and design excellence

You demonstrate strong communication, storytelling and presentation with confidence

Technical expertise and a basic understanding of developer tools or identity space a plus



