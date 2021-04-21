Job Details

We're hiring a Creative Director.

Grow is a digital experience agency and a 2020 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. We make industry-leading digital experiences, platforms, and campaigns for some of the world’s most beloved brands. Our clients know us as a committed partner who delivers every time. Our team knows it’s possible because of the incredible culture we’ve built.

We’re looking for a highly conceptual creative lead to join our team and help us create industry-leading digital campaigns, experiences, products & platforms, and websites. The ideal candidate is a prolific idea generator, an engaging presenter, and has an innate ability to articulate a concept. A strong portfolio showing breakthrough digital thinking, conceptual focus, and smart strategy is a requirement.

Primary responsibilities:

Lead creative projects in both a hands-on and oversight capacity from pitch to execution, partnering with multi-disciplinary teams to craft industry-leading work.

Manage a small team of conceptual creatives, directing both day-to-day activities and long-term professional growth.

Create and deliver compelling presentations, ensuring buy-in and alignment from clients and other stakeholders

Define and ensure the accuracy of the creative scope, estimates and actuals of your projects.

Along with fellow creative leaders, guide the direction of the department.

Shape the team’s approach to concept development, including refining our process and best practices.

We welcome applicants from any background including copywriting, art direction, creative technology, or a hybrid to apply.

Benefits

You’ll start with a full month of paid vacation and holiday leave, including two weeks in which the company pauses operations—one in midsummer, and one during the holidays. A wealth of additional company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, disability, paid training, and more. In addition, we promise you’ll have everything you need to be productive, comfortable and happy in the workplace.

Location

This is a full-time position at our office in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Grow offers paid relocation and temporary housing for selected candidates.

Grow is located in downtown Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA – an amazing coastal city that blends the beach lifestyle with a richly evolving culture. As part of a community of like-minded people, we spend our time creating great work and building the culture around us. We regularly put our creative and technology talents toward building the city in which we want to live and work.

Yes, you’ll work for amazing clients and projects in an inspiring environment. But best of all, you’ll find yourself among a close-knit group of just over 50 incredibly talented and motivated colleagues who inspire each other every day. Our team of technologists, creatives, strategists, and producers all work together under one roof to help some of the world’s most beloved brands connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

To see our work, visit www.thisisgrow.com/work.