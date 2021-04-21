Job Details

About AngelList Venture:

AngelList Venture is fundamentally altering how startups raise money by replacing early-stage venture capital with modern technology. Our infrastructure allows investors to build on top of AngelList instead of a traditional VC firm. We've innovated on new ways for VCs to raise money, new ways for startups to provide liquidity for employees, and even index-like VC funds.

We've grown exponentially in 2020 (www.angellist.com/2020) and have exciting plans for 2021. If you want to help us build the future of venture capital, we welcome you to apply.

About the role:

At AngelList Venture, we have a complex financial product that sits at the forefront of industry innovation and cutting-edge technology. As we develop and build out the future of venture, we're investing in design and marketing to match this level of rigor through extraordinary visuals that educate, engage, and delight our users.

Over the course of 2021, AngelList Venture will be upgrading our brand story and visual identity. We are looking for our first Senior Visual Designer to help lead this process and reimagine the future of the AngelList brand.

You will:

Collaborate closely with the marketing and product design teams to deliver high-quality creative content across multiple surfaces.

Own the design for our marketing web properties, such as our website, landing pages, and blog.

Partner with product designers to define the visual design strategy for the product

Develop presentation decks, 1-pagers, and other sales or marketing materials.

Develop and evolve the AngelList brand strategy & visual identity.

Create, maintain, and distribute easy to use visual guidelines for our design system.

Learn the venture financing business inside-out, from the ground up.

You have:

5+ years of professional experience working in brand or visual design

A strong grasp of visual design principles and how they contribute to a unique and harmonious visual language

A track record of creating beautiful and functional design systems used across a variety of channels and mediums.

The ability to simplify complex concepts with visual storytelling.

The ability to handle uncertainty and ambiguity well. You can make clear decisions with limited information.

A growth mindset and comfort in regularly delivering and receiving peer feedback.

Excellent written communication skills — we have a strong writing culture.

Started something on your own before — a startup, an open-source project, design agency, etc.

A deep love of startups (https://venturehacks.com/save-the-world).

If you don't tick every box above, we'd still encourage you to apply. We're building a diverse team whose skills balance and complement one another.

AngelList & Return to office plans: Our team has been working from home since March and our plans are to keep our offices closed through the end of June 2021. Given today's shelter-in-place world and the expectation we'll be working from home for quite some time, don't let geography keep you from applying!

Benefits : We support our employees in their lives both inside and outside of work. See additional detail on our benefits here: https://angell.ist/venture-benefits.

AngelList is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.