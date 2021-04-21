Job Details

About AngelList Venture:

AngelList Venture is fundamentally altering how startups raise money by replacing early-stage venture capital with modern technology. Our infrastructure allows investors to build on top of AngelList instead of a traditional VC firm. We've innovated on new ways for VCs to raise money, new ways for startups to provide liquidity for employees, and even index-like VC funds.

We've grown exponentially in 2020 (www.angellist.com/2020) and have exciting plans for 2021. If you want to help us build the future of venture capital, we welcome you to apply.

About the Role:

We are looking to add a Senior Product Designer to our team in San Francisco. We have a unique product design culture where designers and engineers define and ship products together. Teams are small and built on mutual respect, high trust, and low management. At AngelList, designers and engineers take direct ownership of product experiences. It's not a fit for everyone, but when there's a fit, it’s one of the most rewarding places to work.

You will:

Work within cross-functional (design, engineering, ops, legal) teams to iterate on existing products and invent new ones.

Craft rational, elegant, and delightful solutions to complex problems in the financial/B2B space.

Undertake user research, identifying mental models, needs, and pain points to inform feature development.

Contribute to the design system to ensure cohesion across all our products.

Take full ownership of the product. You will help scope, drive, and measure the success of multiple priorities against deadlines.

Inspire the team by bringing new ideas to the table.

Learn the venture financing business inside-out, from the ground up.

You have:

5+ years of experience designing digital products and systems.

Experience with prototyping as a means to communicate design solutions.

The ability to work within visual design languages and experience contributing to them.

Attention to detail and a data-driven approach to understanding what's required for great user experiences.

A strong command of Figma for designing, prototyping, and collaborating.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

The ability to handle uncertainty and ambiguity well. You can make clear decisions with limited information.

A growth mindset and comfort in regularly delivering and receiving peer feedback.

An optimistic and idealistic worldview with a pragmatic work ethic.

Started something on your own before - a startup, an open-source project, something else.

A deep love of startups (https://venturehacks.com/save-the-world).

If you don't tick every box above, we'd still encourage you to apply. We're building a diverse team whose skills balance and complement one another.

AngelList & Return to office plans: Our team has been working from home since March and our plans are to keep our offices closed through the end of June 2021. Given today's shelter-in-place world and the expectation we'll be working from home for quite some time, don't let geography keep you from applying!

Benefits : We support our employees in their lives both inside and outside of work. See additional detail on our benefits here: https://angell.ist/venture-benefits.

AngelList is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.