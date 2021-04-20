Senior UX Designer

Job Details

Job Summary

The Senior User Experience (UX) Designer is a proven UX/ UI professional responsible for working on web applications and mobile apps to develop and prototype thoughtful, innovative, and outstanding user experiences that exceed client expectations. Working with a dynamic team of UX/UI professionals you will help our clients as they navigate the consumerization of healthcare- taking this slow-to-innovate sector from what it was, to what it should be. The right candidate has six-plus years of UI/UX design, is excited to solve problems, is an unrelenting advocate for the user, and has the experience or passion to think beyond User Experience all the way to Customer Experience.

If that sounds like you, get in touch! Experience is important, but passion is required. And the ability to find the perfect GIF to express your feelings.

Responsibilities and Duties

Process flows, user journeys, wireframes for web applications and mobile apps in the Health and Wellness space (and beyond)

Participate in product development (brainstorming new products, features, etc)

Collaborate with UX Director, Creative Director, Sr. UI Designers, Project Managers and direct exposure to clients

Create, update, and maintain standards and best practices within a tight knit team eager to always-be-improving

Qualifications and Skills

6+ years UI/UX experience either at an agency or in-house doing some or all of the things that are listed in the roles and responsibilities section above :)

Demonstrated expertise in wireframing software, best practices, documentation, and communication of concepts in a clear, engaging way

Experience in a client-facing role ideal but not required

High level understanding of and experience with:

Google suite of tools (Docs, Sheets, Slides) or equivalent

Sketch

Zeplin

Invision

Adobe Creative Suite including:

Adobe XD

Photoshop

Illustrator

InDesign (yes, that’s weird but we do have to make legal documentation of some of our projects…)

Added Bonus:

User testing experience, including test creation and analysis, in addition to an understanding of different types of testing, when to use them, etc.

Figma or other cloud-based prototyping tools

Some other tool we’ve never heard of that will blow our minds

Predictive Index

In addition to applying, please click this link to take the Behavioral and Cognitive assessments from Predictive Index: https://assess.predictiveindex.com/Mav1g

What Hoverstate Offers

Pay | competitive compensation package

Health | generous healthcare benefits

PTO | unlimited vacation, paid holidays, sick and bereavement leave, and parental leave

401K | company contributions 100% vested as soon as you start contributing

Relocation | relocation assistance

Continuing Education | yearly stipend for your choice of ongoing education, conference attendance, training or certification

Growth | join Hoverstate for the opportunity to join a rapidly growing, well-established business that offers accelerated recognition and rewards, where you’ll see your contributions and great ideas directly impact our business

Environment | fun, friendly, collaborative, innovative, fast, yet professional!

Networking | regular, personal interaction with the Hoverstate senior leadership team and senior leadership of our clients.





Company Overview

Hoverstate is a digital consultancy with offices in California (Woodland Hills), Texas (Lubbock), Utah (Lehi) and Italy (Turin) specializing in Health and Life Sciences. We focus on: delivering customer-centric transformation and innovative digital products, forward-thinking technology strategies, leveraging compliant technologies, developing rock-solid code, testing our products with a robust QA team/automation, then backing it all with marketing support. If there is a problem to be solved in the digital space, Hoverstate can solve it.





Since 2008, Hoverstate has counted world-renowned health insurance and life sciences companies among our roster of clients. Our focused expertise keeps our clients on top of changes in policy, privacy rules and usability for their customers. Our mission is to continually create best-in-class user experiences through our robust design and testing practices, backed by some pretty impressive feats of technology, to bring this slow-to-innovate sector into the 21st century.





Hoverstate + Pega: A Long History. Hoverstate has been a Certified Pega partner since 2013. Every day we leverage Pega’s adaptable architecture to deliver applications to our clients in record time while creating outstanding user experiences with meaningful business results. Thanks to our extensive experience, and proven ability to execute Pega projects the "Pega Way", we were chosen as one of the first Pega Ventures funded partners in 2017. That means we have the full backing and endorsement of Pegasystems.