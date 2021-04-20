Job Details

Job title: Senior Product Designer (100% remote)

——————————

Location: Remote (USA). HQ Atlanta, GA

Benefits:

Unlimited paid time off, sick and personal days

Full health, dental, and vision insurance - Loyal pays the premium for all employees!

Long term & short term disability

Professional development stipend

401[k] plan

Our mission: Loyal is a fast-growing healthcare technology company that recently raised its Series A. We are building healthcare’s smartest consumer experience platform, driven by a powerful, integrated data layer. Our remote-friendly team believes that health seekers deserve clarity in their healthcare journey, and we provide our clients with tools that connect and empower at every level of the healthcare ecosystem.

Why this role exists: Reporting to the Director of Product Design at Loyal, you’ll own all aspects of the design process and actively shape our expanding design team. What you build will directly affect the lives of patients and ease the load that hospital organizations shoulder every day. The scope of the role is broad, and you'll get to see the impact of your work as you steward your product from ideation through implementation.

Loyal believes that our people are our most valuable asset - if you’re energized by the prospect of joining a quickly growing technology company that will truly appreciate the work you do, collaborate with you at the highest level and commit to incorporating your perspectives into our strategic plan, this might be a great fit!

What’s in it for me? Our ideal candidate is entrepreneurial and passionate about building amazing products that add value to our users’ lives. At Loyal, you will have the freedom and responsibility to make a major impact within the healthcare system and tremendous growth potential in your role. This is an opportunity to shape and define the product, have ownership, and make impactful decisions.

—

Required experience:

You have a fascination with solving challenging healthcare problems

You have 5+ years of designing digital products from ideation to implementation, as well as iterating on them throughout their lifecycle

You are able to distill and articulate complex problems, processes, and the impact of your design into concepts that are easy to comprehend

You are a systems thinker that strives to design thoughtful interfaces, influenced by strong user research and business value

You have a passion for learning new technology

You might have these (preferred, but not required)

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related discipline

Objective Outcomes:

You will design new products and services for hospitals and patients across the nation, from large urban communities to small rural ones.

You will collaborate daily with stakeholders, engineers, analysts, and data scientists

You will manage the design process, drive design decisions, and contribute to Loyal's product strategy

You will amplify the voices of hospital organizations and their patients through workshops and hands on research in the field

Hard skill/Core Competencies:

Ability to conduct user research, analyzing findings and communicate them to your team

Ability to translate findings into solid interfaces, using flows and mockups

Fluent in prototyping and facilitating user tests

Fluent in visual design and information architecture principles

Ability to measure outcomes and ensure that your work is aligned with our product strategy

Personal Attributes:

Proactive contributor to our culture of kindness

Understands importance of exercising high EQ while working cross functionally in achieving outcomes

Thoughtful and process oriented

Ability to look at the big picture

Approachable with a flexible mindset

Eager to learn and teach others

Open to feedback to improve your craft

Passion for the industry, compassion for the people you’re helping

*Though our headquarters are in Atlanta we are a remote-friendly company - if you feel that you are a great fit we encourage you to apply from anywhere in the United State



