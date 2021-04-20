Lead Product Designer

Job Details

About

At Slab, we are on a mission to make the workplace a source of learning and purpose. Our product is a knowledge base, reimagined to be powerful but remain intuitive enough for the entire company. The founding team has previously started and sold a productivity company to Salesforce and we are backed by top-tier investors, including Matrix Partners, CRV, and NEA.

Our success today is built on providing our customers with the best experience possible. As the Lead Designer, you will have the opportunity to shape the company's product philosophy and vision. By structuring our processes, collaborating closely with leadership, and influencing our culture, you will deliver a long-term impact on the business.

Responsibilities

Actively participate in strategic decisions with the product and leadership teams

Conceptualize product solutions that balance vision, craft, and business potential

Create clear, intuitive, and visually appealing human interfaces

Own projects end-to-end, delivering organized specs for engineering

Advance Slab's internal design systems including UI, process, and standards

Build empathy for end-users and untangle their evolving set of needs into clear mental models and product direction

Sounds Like You?

5+ years of experience designing web applications, preferably within SaaS space

A strong understanding and demonstration of user centered design principles

Excellent visual, UI and interaction skills

You have a knack for simplifying the complex or the vague, into intuitive, streamlined solutions

You care deeply about the business implications of your design work as much as you do the UI details

What We Value

Stay lean - We strive for the greatest possible impact with the fewest number of employees. We empower our teammates with the most leveraged tools and efficient processes.

- We strive for the greatest possible impact with the fewest number of employees. We empower our teammates with the most leveraged tools and efficient processes. Default to open - We encourage and nurture open exchanges of knowledge and ideas — while acting with respect and regard for each other.

- We encourage and nurture open exchanges of knowledge and ideas — while acting with respect and regard for each other. Think rigorously - We act and execute after careful thought and examination of known information, while acknowledging the risks we accept in its absence.

- We act and execute after careful thought and examination of known information, while acknowledging the risks we accept in its absence. Say no - We aim to deliver exceptionally high value in a small set of focus areas. We willingly abstain from good ideas to give only the most promising paths the attention they deserve.

- We aim to deliver exceptionally high value in a small set of focus areas. We willingly abstain from good ideas to give only the most promising paths the attention they deserve. The best prevails - Whether an idea or an individual, the best will rise to the top at Slab. Ideas we pursue can come from anywhere, and individuals gain responsibilities due to outperformance.

- Whether an idea or an individual, the best will rise to the top at Slab. Ideas we pursue can come from anywhere, and individuals gain responsibilities due to outperformance. Global optimization - We believe that our mission — to make the workplace a source of learning and purpose — is the ultimate priority, above any single project, team, or individual.

Compensation and Benefits