A Little Bit About StyleSeat:

At StyleSeat, our mission is to help people look and feel their best. We are on the path to achieving this mission by being the go-to, SaaS-enabled, Beauty Marketplace for members to discover, book, and pay for beauty and grooming services (hair stylists, colorists, nail artists, estheticians, barbers, etc). We are also the premier solution for all independent professionals in the industry to run and grow their business. We have powered over 120 million appointments booked and $10B in revenue for small businesses and are on the path to much more.

Our leaders are just as involved in the day-to-day objectives, as they are with mentoring their team to make StyleSeat the very best place to work. We have a strong, value-based culture that serves our community, gives every individual employee ownership, and is an ever-increasing diverse team of true collaborators.

In Your New Role:

As a Product Designer on the Product team. You’ll take on tough interaction and design challenges, and you’ll work on big new ideas that will transform how people connect with beauty professionals. You’ll collaborate with design-oriented engineers and product managers in a fast-paced, rapidly growing environment. You’ll make magic by crafting and shipping beautiful and delightful experiences for everyone.

What you’ll be responsible for:

Own design problems end to end, from initial concept through shipping and beyond

Create wireframes and prototypes to solve difficult UX problems

Obsess over the details of visual and motion design

Design systems to make simple, elegant experiences based on our complex logistics and machine learning technology

Work with product to define requirements, not just translate them to design

Identify future opportunities, working as a key thought partner to your counterparts in product, engineering, and ops

Collaborate with engineers to build your amazing designs

Ship, measure, and improve your designs based on quantitative and qualitative feedback

Brainstorm and iterate with your design colleagues to help raise the bar on the whole marketplace experience

A collaborative approach. You believe that product, design, and engineering decisions are inextricably linked and aim to be a great partner to other designers and stakeholders across the company. You respect and value other's input and feedback.

Expert in combining typography, layout, color, and modern user interaction patterns into strong visual communication

What you can bring to the table:

The ideal candidate will be proactive about learning, be an active reader of design news, track UX/UI design patterns, and stay informed of industry changes in UX that may affect his/her job and could potentially improve the process.

Minimum 4+ years of experience in designing applications for the mobile and desktop, including user research, wireframing, prototyping, and visual design.

A portfolio which demonstrates work both at a conception and a high level of quality showing an attention to detail

Ability to think big and understand complex feature sets and design mobile first

Experience with Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator and prototyping tools (such as: Invision, Balsamiq, Axure)

Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic startup environment

