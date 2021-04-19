Job Details

Storj Overview

Storj is pioneering decentralized cloud storage with the world's first decentralized cloud storage network. We make object storage secure, private, and more resilient than other leading cloud storage providers. Our mission is to enable the decentralized future, and our vision is to be the storage layer for the decentralized internet. To accomplish this, it is important that our team is equipped to succeed.

Our people are our most important asset. We strive to provide them with meaningful professional engagement and generous benefits. Storj promotes empowerment and progress through company-wide and individualized training opportunities, proactive diversity efforts, and peer mentorship. Our comprehensive employee benefits include generous healthcare and insurance coverage, FSA and transportation reimbursement plans, a 401(k) plan, competitive equity, unlimited PTO, and six-weeks paid parental leave.

Storj is headquartered in Atlanta and has team members around the globe. As a remote-first company, we’ve built a culture based on transparency, inclusion, and open communication. Storj hosts regularly scheduled week-long gatherings (optional in-person when travel is safe) for collaborative work and team building.

We are looking for a UI Designer to join our R&D team (Strategy). The core responsibilities include designing mocks for our website and apps and implementing those designs into responsive pages. You’ll be working closely with the Strategy team to build prototypes and experiments around our product to find unexplored markets. We are looking for someone who can take ownership, be collaborative, and help push our team forward to exceed our goals.





Responsibilities:

Design the interaction and user interfaces for applications and websites using Figma

Implement Figma mocks into high-quality responsive websites

Create, prototype, and present simple and elegant end-to-end user flows for new ideas and improvements

Identify and correct browser compatibility problems and ensure UX designs are properly translated to responsive solutions across a wide range of device resolutions

Keen attention to detail and ability to Q/A one’s own work required, including cross-browser and cross-platform displays and performance





Qualifications:

A portfolio showcasing excellent visual design skills

Experience in designing and shipping beautiful, usable, and responsive user interfaces

Advanced knowledge of HTML5 and CSS, 3-5 years experience in front-end development

Knowledge of responsive design

Knowledge of CSS Frameworks

Understanding of mobile web development principles

Background in user experience and design

Willing to work at a fast but sustainable pace, able to quickly iterate and review code while remaining curious, open-minded, collaborative, and committed to excellence

Excellent with documentation and habitual communicator of updates and roadblocks

Version control experience





Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion:

At Storj Labs, we celebrate diversity and strive for an inclusive work culture. More than a statement on our careers page, these concepts are ingrained in our core values:

Secure - We believe security and privacy in product, process, and habit is key to everything we do.

Together - We inspire, execute, and celebrate as one team, with a commitment to trust, inclusion, collaboration, and accountability.

Open - We’re committed to the free and open sharing of software, information, knowledge, and ideas.

Resolute - We have the courage to do the right thing, even if it is not the easy thing. We resolve always to treat others ethically, with empathy, understanding, and trust.

Empowered - We empower our users to control their data, our teammates to do great work, and our community to build economic value.

Different - We think differently, act differently, and always strive to make a difference.

We don’t make hiring or employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, sex, gender expression or identity, sexual orientation, citizenship, or any other basis protected by applicable local, state or federal law. We also consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records in a manner consistent with San Francisco’s Fair Chance Ordinance and similar local laws.