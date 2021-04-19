Job Details

What We Are Looking For

We're thrilled to be seeking a Senior Designer to join the familia and collaborate across our Creative, Growth and Product teams to tell the story of our company, products and services in a visually compelling way across multiple media platforms.

You have a love of design and a passion for collaborating cross discipline and partnering with teams on branding, editorial and digital design.

We're on a mission to make Encantos the world-class destination for learning 21st century skills with content that kids enjoy and parents trust. With that in mind, we're looking for someone who loves storytelling and learning through play, has a passion for kids content, and deeply respects kids and their intelligence. The work you produce will occupy and delight kids, while also supporting and impressing parents - all over the world!

Who We Are

At Encantos, we're leading the future of learning through play. Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in the world in Education, Encantos is an award-winning edtech company focused on inspiring kids to learn 21st century skills. We build direct-to-consumer brands with our innovative “Storyteaching” methodology that both kids and parents love. Our brands are created by talented and culturally-authentic storytellers with diverse perspectives and each brand is matched with the 21st century literacy, learning, and life skills they best model. Our brands include the Emmy-nominated and 2x Kidscreen award-winning #1 bilingual preschool brand Canticos, the Day of the Dead-inspired resilience brand Skeletitos, and the adventure-based travel brand Tiny Travelers. We believe both digital and physical play is critical to the growth and development of kids, stimulating imagination, creativity and a love of learning. With a subscription-led approach, our brands come to life via integrated digital and physical products, including apps and boxes, animated series, books, puzzles, and games that all work together to entertain, educate and inspire kids of all ages.

Encantos was called by The Information as one of the "Top 6 Edtech Startups to Watch" and by Business Insider as one of the "Top 100 Startups of 2020", Encantos has received numerous industry awards and accolades from the AP, ASU GSV, CNN, Common Sense Media, Forbes, Kidscreen, Kirkus Reviews, NBC News, The New York Times, NPR, Parents Magazine, Publishers Weekly, Romper, School Library Journal, Univision and USA Today. Founded in 2016 and backed by world-class VCs, Encantos is a fast-growing startup headquartered in Culver City, CA with offices in New York. As a public benefit corporation, we're dedicated to creating the most purpose-driven family brands putting diversity, equality, and inclusion at the heart of everything we do.

What You'll Do

Bring a passion for creative excellence, branding and visual communication.

Conceptualize and design brand experiences across a variety of channels.

Craft design deliverables including key visual assets, infographics, iconography and more for the projects you work on.

Ability to take design ideas from sketch to finished results.

Bring a sharp eye for detail, strong conceptual thinking and design development.

Understand the impact that your design work has on key business metrics and actively apply those learnings to future creative assets you develop.

Participate and contribute in design critiques.

Support project planning and organizational needs.

Be agile and able to prioritize multiple projects at once.

Flexible in a fast-changing startup environment.

What You'll Bring

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or other relevant design qualification

5+ years of design experience in a branding/design agency

A curiosity about digital and brand communication channels

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Multi-channel experience preferred – Experience design, digital

Excellent verbal and written english skills (Spanish is a plus!)

Proven experience as a Designer working as part of a project team

Well skilled in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, Adobe Acrobat)

Solid working knowledge of Google Apps and Keynote



